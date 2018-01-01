Who Are the Top Rough-Diamond Buyers?

Rio Tinto’s diamond net earnings up in H1 2018; revenue drops The mining major Rio Tinto has posted overall positive results for the Group for its performance in the first half of 2018. So, the total returns to shareholders amounts to $ 7.2 bn: $ 3.2 bn from operations and $4.0 bn from asset disposals.

Peregrine seeks security holders’ approval of De Beers deal Peregrine Diamonds has been granted an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, which paves way for the holding of a special meeting of its security holders to consider plans by De Beers to acquire the company for C$107 million ($81...

Lucapa lauds enactment of new diamond marketing policy in Angola Lucapa Diamond, which operates and owns the Lulo diamond project in Angola in partnership with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas, said a new policy regarding the marketing of the country’s diamond production has been formally enacted.

Geological enigma of blue diamonds revealed by GIA The research published by Gemmological Institute of America says that blue diamonds may get their attractive blue colour due to boron atoms that ancient oceans’ floors contained.