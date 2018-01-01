Login
Rio Tinto’s diamond net earnings up in H1 2018; revenue drops

The mining major Rio Tinto has posted overall positive results for the Group for its performance in the first half of 2018. So, the total returns to shareholders amounts to $ 7.2 bn: $ 3.2 bn from operations and $4.0 bn from asset disposals.

Peregrine seeks security holders’ approval of De Beers deal

Peregrine Diamonds has been granted an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, which paves way for the holding of a special meeting of its security holders to consider plans by De Beers to acquire the company for C$107 million ($81...

Lucapa lauds enactment of new diamond marketing policy in Angola

Lucapa Diamond, which operates and owns the Lulo diamond project in Angola in partnership with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas, said a new policy regarding the marketing of the country’s diamond production has been formally enacted.  

Geological enigma of blue diamonds revealed by GIA

The research published by Gemmological Institute of America says that blue diamonds may get their attractive blue colour due to boron atoms that ancient oceans’ floors contained.

Seasonal slowdown affects diamond marketing

According to RAPAPORT, diamond prices saw a tiny decline during a seasonal vacation period. US suppliers were reluctant to give big discounts after a positive first half of the year.

Who Are the Top Rough-Diamond Buyers?

Expert reports
(diamonds.net) - Much has been said about the journey a diamond takes from mine to market, particularly as the industry is increasing its provenance claims and tracking goods along the pipeline. While an estimated 80% to 90% of diamonds are cut and polished in India, they’re typically not sent directly from the mining centers to the factories. Rather, they stop in the trading centers along the way, with a large proportion of goods being sent to both Antwerp and Dubai before reaching Surat for manufacturing. That marks a notable change in the diamond journey from less than 10 years ago.
