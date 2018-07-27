FTC Issues New Guides for Jewelry Industry

Today

(jckonline.com) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released the final revision to its widely watched Jewelry Guides, with a bevy of changes that impose new rules on how the trade can describe flux-grown colored stones, pearl treatments, and gem varietals. It also loosens existing standards on lab-grown diamonds and metal alloys. The changes, approved unanimously by the five-member commission, cap a six-year process of revamping the much-talked-about standards for marketing jewelry and gems. This revision marks the Guides’ first major overhaul in 22 years.