FTC Issues New Guides for Jewelry Industry

(jckonline.com) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released the final revision to its widely watched Jewelry Guides, with a bevy of changes that impose new rules on how the trade can describe flux-grown colored stones, pearl treatments, and gem varietals. It also loosens existing standards on lab-grown diamonds and metal alloys. The changes, approved unanimously by the five-member commission, cap a six-year process of revamping the much-talked-about standards for marketing jewelry and gems. This revision marks the Guides’ first major overhaul in 22 years.
NCDIA opens office in Bangkok
The Natural Color Diamond Association (NCDIA) opened a new office at the Jewelry Trade Center in Bangkok recently, bringing it closer to other industry organizations.The location also houses the Bangkok Diamonds and Precious Stones Exchange (BDPE)...
Gem Diamonds recovers 11th +100 ct stone since January
Gem Diamonds has recovered a 100.5 carat, “top” white colour Type IIa diamond from its Letšeng mine in Lesotho.
27 july 2018
Frontier intersects fresh kimberlite at SA diamond project
Frontier Diamonds said it has intersected fresh kimberlite during blast hole drilling at its Bellsbank diamond project, in South Africa.
27 july 2018
Lab-grown stones are also diamonds - FTC
According to Rapaport, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) broadened its definition of “diamond” as it had amended its jewelry guidelines. Now the notion of “lab-grown diamond” is also referred to as a “diamond”.
27 july 2018
Laurelton Diamonds - Polished Tender in New York and Antwerp
Laurelton Diamonds, a subsidiary of Tiffany & Co, announced yesterday that it would be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Polished Diamonds at the Laurelton Diamonds offices in New York, USA and Antwerp, Belgium.
27 july 2018