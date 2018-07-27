Upbeat Figures Across The Diamond Pipeline Give Mid-Year Cheer

(idexonline.com) - Looking at news reports this week, one standout trend appears to be the strength of the diamond market currently. There is also the optimism shown by the De Beers announcement that it will be acquiring the exploration company Peregrine Diamonds, the owner of the Chidliak resource.
News
WFDB Responds to Revised Federal Trade Commission Guidelines
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has responded to the revised U.S. Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) guidelines released this week as they relate to the issue of descriptors for diamonds. The new guidelines are not in...
Yesterday
Lucapa recovers another special diamond at Mothae
Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 11.88 carat diamond from the ongoing bulk sampling programme at its 70 percent-owned Mothae diamond mine in Lesotho.
Yesterday
Lucapa Diamond makes board changes
Lucapa Diamond said Ross Stanley, who has an extensive background in the resources industry in Australia and Africa, has joined the company’s board as a non-executive director.
Yesterday
NCDIA opens office in Bangkok
The Natural Color Diamond Association (NCDIA) opened a new office at the Jewelry Trade Center in Bangkok recently, bringing it closer to other industry organizations.The location also houses the Bangkok Diamonds and Precious Stones Exchange (BDPE)...
Yesterday
Gem Diamonds recovers 11th +100 ct stone since January
Gem Diamonds has recovered a 100.5 carat, “top” white colour Type IIa diamond from its Letšeng mine in Lesotho.
27 july 2018