Login
Registration

News

WFDB Responds to Revised Federal Trade Commission Guidelines

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has responded to the revised U.S. Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) guidelines released this week as they relate to the issue of descriptors for diamonds. The new guidelines are not in...

Yesterday

Lucapa recovers another special diamond at Mothae

Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 11.88 carat diamond from the ongoing bulk sampling programme at its 70 percent-owned Mothae diamond mine in Lesotho.

Yesterday

Lucapa Diamond makes board changes

Lucapa Diamond said Ross Stanley, who has an extensive background in the resources industry in Australia and Africa, has joined the company’s board as a non-executive director.

Yesterday

NCDIA opens office in Bangkok

The Natural Color Diamond Association (NCDIA) opened a new office at the Jewelry Trade Center in Bangkok recently, bringing it closer to other industry organizations.The location also houses the Bangkok Diamonds and Precious Stones Exchange (BDPE)...

Yesterday

Gem Diamonds recovers 11th +100 ct stone since January

Gem Diamonds has recovered a 100.5 carat, “top” white colour Type IIa diamond from its Letšeng mine in Lesotho.

27 july 2018

Upbeat Figures Across The Diamond Pipeline Give Mid-Year Cheer

Today
Expert reports

(idexonline.com) - Looking at news reports this week, one standout trend appears to be the strength of the diamond market currently. There is also the optimism shown by the De Beers announcement that it will be acquiring the exploration company Peregrine Diamonds, the owner of the Chidliak resource.

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished