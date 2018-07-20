Alrosa Speaks Out on Branding—and Brexit

The open pit mine on Zarya Pipe deposit reached depth of 100 meters The capital mining operations on the new diamond deposit Zarya of PJSC ALROSA in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), which began in June 2016, are entering the final stage. For two years, 10 million cubic meters of overburden were removed from the...

De Beers to acquire Peregrine Diamonds for $81 mln De Beers is set to acquire 100 per cent of the outstanding securities of Peregrine Diamonds, which owns the Chidliak diamond resource in Canada’s Nunavut Territory, for C$107 million ($81 million).

Mountain Province boosts Q2 output to 1.9 mln cts Canada’s Mountain Province Diamonds second quarter output jumped 20 percent to 1.9 million carats compared with 1.6 million carats, a year earlier.

Sarine Technologies Ltd opens Lab in Mumbai Sarine Technologies Ltd held a celebratory event to mark the official opening of the Sarine Technology Lab in Mumbai. The event took place on July 10th at the Sofitel Mumbai BKC, it included a presentation about the Sarine Lab and the changes it brings...