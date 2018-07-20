De Beers scoops Peregrine’s Chidliak diamond prospect for C$107m

(miningmx.com) - De Beers said it had secured one of Canada’s best undeveloped diamond deposits following a C$107m cash transaction in which it bought outstanding shares in Toronto-listed Peregrine Diamonds. “With a strong outlook for consumer demand, we are seeking new opportunities to invest in our future supply potential and look forward to growing our portfolio in Canada and working with community partners in the Nunavut Territory as we further develop the project,” said Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers referring to Peregrine’s Chidliak property.
ALROSA helped 32 seriously ill children see the football stars
ALROSA, the world’s largest mining company, helped 32 seriously ill children make their wishes come true and go to the World Cup in Russia FIFA 2018™.
20 july 2018
De Beers lifts Q2 output to 9 mln cts
Anglo American said De Beers’ rough production jumped 3 percent to 9 million carats in the second quarter of the year from 8,7 million, a year earlier, reflecting sustained healthy trading conditions.
20 july 2018
Pangolin acquires significant stake in AK10 kimberlite
Pangolin Diamonds has signed a joint venture agreement with Makanwu Civil Blasting (MCB), a private company in Botswana, which granted it the sole and exclusive option to earn up to a 75 percent interest in the AK10 diamond project.
20 july 2018
Arkhangelskgeoldobycha may eventually be bought by ALROSA
According to an article published today by the Kommersant Daily, Russia’s Central Bank raised multibillion claims against the Otkrytie Holding and the latter might need to sell Arkhangelskgeoldobycha (AGD), which is developing the Grib diamond...
20 july 2018
Institutional Investor ranks Sergey Ivanov among the best CEOs in the mining sector
Sergey Ivanov, the CEO of ALROSA, was named one of the best CEOs in the mining sector, according to Institutional Investor’s ranking.
19 july 2018