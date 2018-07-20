De Beers scoops Peregrine’s Chidliak diamond prospect for C$107m

Today

(miningmx.com) - De Beers said it had secured one of Canada’s best undeveloped diamond deposits following a C$107m cash transaction in which it bought outstanding shares in Toronto-listed Peregrine Diamonds. “With a strong outlook for consumer demand, we are seeking new opportunities to invest in our future supply potential and look forward to growing our portfolio in Canada and working with community partners in the Nunavut Territory as we further develop the project,” said Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers referring to Peregrine’s Chidliak property.