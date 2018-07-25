First there were blood diamonds. In India, there are suicide diamonds

Higher costs push De Beers H1 earnings down De Beers said its underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) eased 9 percent to $712 million in the first half of 2018 compared to $786 million, a year earlier, due to higher costs.

Lucapa’s Lulo boosts Q2 output Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML), which is 40 percent owned and operated by Lucapa Diamond, produced 5,058 carats of diamonds in the second quarter of the year, an increase of 20 percent from 4,203 carats produced, a year earlier.

Tango recovers 42.25 ct diamond from SA mine Tango Mining said it has recovered a 42.25 carat diamond from run-of-mine gravel at its Oena diamond mine, in South Africa.

Israel’s polished diamond exports dip Polished-diamond exports out of Israel declined 6% in the first half of the year, according to data the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Labor, says a report in diamonds.net.The drop is the nation’s fourth consecutive first-half decline in polished...