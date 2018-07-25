First there were blood diamonds. In India, there are suicide diamonds

(South China Morning Post) - Investigations spread over a year in the western Indian state of Gujarat found a pattern of suicides – many shrouded in silence – in the industry that cuts and polishes 90 per cent of gems sold globally, with many workers paid per stone.
News
Higher costs push De Beers H1 earnings down
De Beers said its underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) eased 9 percent to $712 million in the first half of 2018 compared to $786 million, a year earlier, due to higher costs.
Yesterday
Lucapa’s Lulo boosts Q2 output
Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML), which is 40 percent owned and operated by Lucapa Diamond, produced 5,058 carats of diamonds in the second quarter of the year, an increase of 20 percent from 4,203 carats produced, a year earlier.
Yesterday
Tango recovers 42.25 ct diamond from SA mine
Tango Mining said it has recovered a 42.25 carat diamond from run-of-mine gravel at its Oena diamond mine, in South Africa.
Yesterday
Israel’s polished diamond exports dip
Polished-diamond exports out of Israel declined 6% in the first half of the year, according to data the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Labor, says a report in diamonds.net.The drop is the nation’s fourth consecutive first-half decline in polished...
Yesterday
Representatives of major shareholders to get to know about production activities of “Severalmaz”
This Friday the representatives from 10 largest Russian and international investment funds and banks will visit the facilities of PJSC “Severalmaz” to get to know about the production activities of the company.
25 july 2018