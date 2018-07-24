Unions concerned man made diamonds will result in job losses

Today

(iol.co.za) - De Beers, the world’s biggest diamond producer, could encounter a spanner in the works to their ambitious plans that could see them manufacturing its own diamonds in a laboratory. The producer announced earlier this year that it would start selling synthetic diamond gemstones for the first time in its 130-year history. However, labour unions have called on the company to engage workers first before embarking on any project that might result in job losses.