Unions concerned man made diamonds will result in job losses

(iol.co.za) - De Beers, the world’s biggest diamond producer, could encounter a spanner in the works to their ambitious plans that could see them manufacturing its own diamonds in a laboratory. The producer announced earlier this year that it would start selling synthetic diamond gemstones for the first time in its 130-year history. However, labour unions have called on the company to engage workers first before embarking on any project that might result in job losses.
News
Representatives of major shareholders to get to know about production activities of “Severalmaz”
This Friday the representatives from 10 largest Russian and international investment funds and banks will visit the facilities of PJSC “Severalmaz” to get to know about the production activities of the company.
Yesterday
De Beers relocates 200 elephants from SA to Mozambique
De Beers said it is transporting 200 elephants across 1,500km from its Venetia Limpopo Nature Reserve (VLNR) in South Africa to Mozambique.
Yesterday
Banking finance support to gem and jewellery sector declines by 10%: GJEPC
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has stated in a statement that there has been at least 10 percent decline in bank finance to the gem and jewellery sector which will adversely impact exports out of the country. According to...
Yesterday
Lucapa’s Lulo pockets $2 mln from first H2 diamond sale
Lucapa Diamond said the first sale of alluvial diamonds from the Lulo project in Angola, which it owns with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas has grossed $2 million.
Yesterday
ALROSA posts Q2 2018 operating results
ALROSA, a global leader in diamond production, reports its Q2 2018 production performance and preliminary trading update.
24 july 2018