Scientists Find 'Quadrillions' of Tons of Diamonds Beneath Earth's Surface

(popularmechanics.com) - Deep beneath the Earth’s surface, there’s a gigantic cache of diamonds, according to new research. While it’s unlikely that we’ll ever be able to obtain these diamonds, knowing that they’re there helps us learn more about our own planet and what it’s made of.
News
Banking finance support to gem and jewellery sector declines by 10%: GJEPC
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has stated in a statement that there has been at least 10 percent decline in bank finance to the gem and jewellery sector which will adversely impact exports out of the country. According to...
Today
Lucapa’s Lulo pockets $2 mln from first H2 diamond sale
Lucapa Diamond said the first sale of alluvial diamonds from the Lulo project in Angola, which it owns with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas has grossed $2 million.
Today
ALROSA posts Q2 2018 operating results
ALROSA, a global leader in diamond production, reports its Q2 2018 production performance and preliminary trading update.
Yesterday
World Diamond Council completes first mission to Angola outside of formal Kimberley Process meetings
World Diamond Council (WDC) executives traveled to Angola last week for a series of meetings with stakeholders involved in the Kimberley Process (KP). WDC Acting President Stephane Fischler and Executive Director Marie-Chantal Kaninda...
Yesterday
Firestone meets production target at Liqhobong
Firestone Diamonds said it produced 263,512 carats at its Liqhobong mine in Lesotho in the fourth quarter, a 36.8 percent increase from the third quarter’s output of 192,604 carats.
Yesterday