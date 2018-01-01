Scientists Find 'Quadrillions' of Tons of Diamonds Beneath Earth's Surface

Banking finance support to gem and jewellery sector declines by 10%: GJEPC The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has stated in a statement that there has been at least 10 percent decline in bank finance to the gem and jewellery sector which will adversely impact exports out of the country. According to...

Lucapa’s Lulo pockets $2 mln from first H2 diamond sale Lucapa Diamond said the first sale of alluvial diamonds from the Lulo project in Angola, which it owns with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas has grossed $2 million.

ALROSA posts Q2 2018 operating results ALROSA, a global leader in diamond production, reports its Q2 2018 production performance and preliminary trading update.

World Diamond Council completes first mission to Angola outside of formal Kimberley Process meetings World Diamond Council (WDC) executives traveled to Angola last week for a series of meetings with stakeholders involved in the Kimberley Process (KP). WDC Acting President Stephane Fischler and Executive Director Marie-Chantal Kaninda...