Login
Registration

News

GIT urges consumers to buy certified diamonds from renowned labs

The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) has urged consumers to purchase diamond and diamond jewelry only with certification from leading laboratories. This advice comes after  CIBJO revealed at its 2017 annual congress that...

Today

S&P raises ALROSA’s credit rating to ВВВ-, outlook is stable

ALROSA, the world’s leader in diamond mining, reports raising of its long-term credit rating by S&P Global Ratings international rating agency to BBВ-, the outlook is stable.

Yesterday

De Beers sixth sightholder sale dips to $530 mln

Anglo American said De Beers' sixth sightholder sale of the year raked in $530 million, a decrease of 9.2 percent compared with the previous cycle’s $581 million.

Yesterday

DDI highlights continued partnership with Rubel & Ménasché

The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) said that they would continue its partnership with Rubel  & Ménasché, the Paris-based diamantaire. DDI has worked with Rubel & Ménasché since 2012, says the press note from DDI.

Yesterday

Botswana Diamonds makes progress at Vutomi, awarded prospecting rights over 3 kimberlites

Botswana Diamonds said chemical analyses of 3,100 garnets and spinels recovered from the eight kimberlites rediscovered by Vutomi within its Free State project, in South Africa has indicated high abundances of diamond inclusion type chemical compositions...

Yesterday

Time to start listening – to the retailers

Today
Expert reports
(yams.news) - Let’s just face it, and also admit it: the reputational damage to the lower end of the diamond supply pipeline has long been done. De Beers knows that and if we’re honest, we know it, too.  We also know that the price difference between undocumented natural and synthetic smalls and melee will never be significant enough for anyone to really bother. What does this mean to the retail business? And what do retailers think about this?

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished