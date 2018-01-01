Time to start listening – to the retailers

News
GIT urges consumers to buy certified diamonds from renowned labs
The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) has urged consumers to purchase diamond and diamond jewelry only with certification from leading laboratories. This advice comes after CIBJO revealed at its 2017 annual congress that...
Today
S&P raises ALROSA’s credit rating to ВВВ-, outlook is stable
ALROSA, the world’s leader in diamond mining, reports raising of its long-term credit rating by S&P Global Ratings international rating agency to BBВ-, the outlook is stable.
Yesterday
De Beers sixth sightholder sale dips to $530 mln
Anglo American said De Beers' sixth sightholder sale of the year raked in $530 million, a decrease of 9.2 percent compared with the previous cycle’s $581 million.
Yesterday
DDI highlights continued partnership with Rubel & Ménasché
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) said that they would continue its partnership with Rubel & Ménasché, the Paris-based diamantaire. DDI has worked with Rubel & Ménasché since 2012, says the press note from DDI.
Yesterday
Botswana Diamonds makes progress at Vutomi, awarded prospecting rights over 3 kimberlites
Botswana Diamonds said chemical analyses of 3,100 garnets and spinels recovered from the eight kimberlites rediscovered by Vutomi within its Free State project, in South Africa has indicated high abundances of diamond inclusion type chemical compositions...
Yesterday