Time to start listening – to the retailers

GIT urges consumers to buy certified diamonds from renowned labs The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) has urged consumers to purchase diamond and diamond jewelry only with certification from leading laboratories. This advice comes after CIBJO revealed at its 2017 annual congress that...

S&P raises ALROSA’s credit rating to ВВВ-, outlook is stable ALROSA, the world’s leader in diamond mining, reports raising of its long-term credit rating by S&P Global Ratings international rating agency to BBВ-, the outlook is stable.

De Beers sixth sightholder sale dips to $530 mln Anglo American said De Beers' sixth sightholder sale of the year raked in $530 million, a decrease of 9.2 percent compared with the previous cycle’s $581 million.

DDI highlights continued partnership with Rubel & Ménasché The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) said that they would continue its partnership with Rubel & Ménasché, the Paris-based diamantaire. DDI has worked with Rubel & Ménasché since 2012, says the press note from DDI.