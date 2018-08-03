Technology Helping the Diamond Sector March to a More Secure Future

(idexonline.com) - If there is any doubt that the global diamond industry cannot avoid adopting a technological approach in order to survive in the future, three news items this week joined the many others in the past several years in showing that this is a false approach. Interestingly – but perhaps not surprisingly given its ‘Start-up Nation’ reputation – two of the news pieces relate to Israeli companies.
News
Botswana H1 rough diamond exports decline
Botswana’s rough diamond exports eased 2.5 percent to $1.67 billion in the first half of 2018, according to data released by the country’s central bank.
Yesterday
Angola invites SA companies to invest in local diamond sector
Angola has invited major South African diamond companies to invest in the country, according to a media report. Mining Weekly quoted Endiama strategic planning and minerals operations bureau head Laureano Paulo as saying during a visit by a delegation...
Yesterday
IDE bans two traders for switching natural diamonds with lab grown stones
The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) has banned two bourse members for allegedly replacing natural diamonds of D-color, high-clarity polished diamonds weighing 3 to 5 carats with lab-grown stones, says a report in diamonds.net.
Yesterday
Richemont to use blockchain technology to bring transparency to its supply chain
Richemont, the owner of leading companies in the field of luxury goods, including Cartier, will reportedly use blockchain to make its supply chain more transparent, according to CoinDesk.
Yesterday
ALROSA sells main diamond from Dynasty collection
ALROSA, the world’s leader in diamond mining, has sold at a public auction the Dynasty diamond – a 51.38-carat round stone, the central diamond in the same-name collection. The total revenue from the sale of the Dynasty collection amounted to about USD...
03 august 2018