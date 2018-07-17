Login
The RAS net income of PJSC ALROSA in H1 grew by 19% to 52.2 bn rubles

PJSC ALROSA, ALROSA’s head company, has published the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) results of H1, 2018.

Yesterday

New large diamond deposits found in Yakutia

According to TASS, 13 new high grade diamond deposits were reportedly found in Yakutia, Russia.

Yesterday

Second Bharat Diamond Week to Take Place in October

The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) announced that the second edition of Bharat Diamond Week will take place from October 8-10 at BDB in Mumbai, India.

Yesterday

Polished diamond exports from India up 5% in June

Polished diamond exports from India rose by 5,07% in June, 2018, as compared to a year earlier. Total exports from the gem and jewellery sector increased only by 0,9% in the period under review.

Yesterday

ALROSA has taken the leading position internationally in total shareholders returns index according to Boston Consulting Group

ALROSA, the world’s largest mining company, was ranked second among international mining companies with market capitalization of more than $4 bn  in total shareholder returns (TSR) rating “The leaders of value adding 2018” of Boston...

17 july 2018

De Beers Starts Work on Lab-Grown Diamond Factory

Today
Expert reports
(jckonline.com) - So, it seems this is really going to happen. De Beers, which sent shockwaves through the trade before JCK Las Vegas when it announced that it would sell lab-grown diamonds, held a ceremony this week in Gresham, Ore., to kick off construction of its first synthetic diamond gem factory. “It makes the whole project very real,” Lightbox general manager Steve Coe tells JCK. The groundbreaking for the $94 million factory was attended by Gresham mayor Shane Bemis, Gresham’s entire city council, as well as executives from De Beers-owned synthetic producer Element Six. The 60,000-square-foot building is set to be finished by the middle of next year. It will start producing diamonds in January 2020. It wants to be at a full capacity—500,000 rough cts. a year—by the end of 2020. It will employ about 60 people.

Comments

