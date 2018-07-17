De Beers Starts Work on Lab-Grown Diamond Factory

News
The RAS net income of PJSC ALROSA in H1 grew by 19% to 52.2 bn rubles
PJSC ALROSA, ALROSA’s head company, has published the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) results of H1, 2018.
Yesterday
New large diamond deposits found in Yakutia
According to TASS, 13 new high grade diamond deposits were reportedly found in Yakutia, Russia.
Yesterday
Second Bharat Diamond Week to Take Place in October
The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) announced that the second edition of Bharat Diamond Week will take place from October 8-10 at BDB in Mumbai, India.
Yesterday
Polished diamond exports from India up 5% in June
Polished diamond exports from India rose by 5,07% in June, 2018, as compared to a year earlier. Total exports from the gem and jewellery sector increased only by 0,9% in the period under review.
Yesterday
ALROSA has taken the leading position internationally in total shareholders returns index according to Boston Consulting Group
ALROSA, the world’s largest mining company, was ranked second among international mining companies with market capitalization of more than $4 bn in total shareholder returns (TSR) rating “The leaders of value adding 2018” of Boston...
17 july 2018