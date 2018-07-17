De Beers Starts Work on Lab-Grown Diamond Factory

The RAS net income of PJSC ALROSA in H1 grew by 19% to 52.2 bn rubles PJSC ALROSA, ALROSA’s head company, has published the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) results of H1, 2018.

New large diamond deposits found in Yakutia According to TASS, 13 new high grade diamond deposits were reportedly found in Yakutia, Russia.

Second Bharat Diamond Week to Take Place in October The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) announced that the second edition of Bharat Diamond Week will take place from October 8-10 at BDB in Mumbai, India.

Polished diamond exports from India up 5% in June Polished diamond exports from India rose by 5,07% in June, 2018, as compared to a year earlier. Total exports from the gem and jewellery sector increased only by 0,9% in the period under review.