Alrosa’s Russian Brand: Right Idea, Wrong Time?

Angola’s Endiama suspends CAR, Venezuela diamond projects
Angolan state-owned national diamond company Endiama has reportedly suspended its exploration and mining projects in the Central African Republic (CAR) and Venezuela.
Today
ALROSA to increase its stake in PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba
At the absentee voting on July 10, ALROSA Supervisory Board resolves to increase the Company’s stake in PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba up to 97.48% by purchasing 10% of shares.
Yesterday
GJEPC’s Sustained Vigilance Aids Authorities in Unearthing Money Laundering Scam
GJEPC thanks the Government of India and DRI for the thorough investigations exposing the Rs. 3,000 crore import scam. As the apex organisation entrusted with the welfare of 6,000-plus members and more than 5 million livelihoods dependent on this industry...
Yesterday
ALROSA Board elected Chairman and committees’ members
First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation − Finance Minister of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov elected as Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board. Supervisory Board members adopted a relevant decision at absentee voting on...
Yesterday
Firestone Diamonds new CEO joins board
Firestone Diamonds said its new chief executive, Paul Bosma, who commenced work on July 1 has been appointed to the board.
Yesterday