Login
Registration

News

Angola’s Endiama suspends CAR, Venezuela diamond projects

Angolan state-owned national diamond company Endiama has reportedly suspended its exploration and mining projects in the Central African Republic (CAR) and Venezuela.

Today

ALROSA to increase its stake in PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba

At the absentee voting on July 10, ALROSA Supervisory Board resolves to increase the Company’s stake in PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba up to 97.48% by purchasing 10% of shares.

Yesterday

GJEPC’s Sustained Vigilance Aids Authorities in Unearthing Money Laundering Scam

GJEPC thanks the Government of India and DRI for the thorough investigations exposing the Rs. 3,000 crore import scam. As the apex organisation entrusted with the welfare of 6,000-plus members and more than 5 million livelihoods dependent on this industry...

Yesterday

ALROSA Board elected Chairman and committees’ members

First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation − Finance Minister of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov elected as Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board. Supervisory Board members adopted a relevant decision at absentee voting on...

Yesterday

Firestone Diamonds new CEO joins board

Firestone Diamonds said its new chief executive, Paul Bosma, who commenced work on July 1 has been appointed to the board.

Yesterday

Alrosa’s Russian Brand: Right Idea, Wrong Time?

Today
Expert reports
(jckonline.com) - The New York Times reported that Russian diamond miner Alrosa is hoping to brand its stones as being of Russian origin. Getting into origin branding would ordinarily seem a smart move. Canada has been doing it for nearly 20 years. Alrosa has even considered it before. But the problem is, as with so much in this era, politics.

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished