Alrosa’s Russian Brand: Right Idea, Wrong Time?

Angola’s Endiama suspends CAR, Venezuela diamond projects Angolan state-owned national diamond company Endiama has reportedly suspended its exploration and mining projects in the Central African Republic (CAR) and Venezuela.

ALROSA to increase its stake in PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba At the absentee voting on July 10, ALROSA Supervisory Board resolves to increase the Company’s stake in PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba up to 97.48% by purchasing 10% of shares.

GJEPC’s Sustained Vigilance Aids Authorities in Unearthing Money Laundering Scam GJEPC thanks the Government of India and DRI for the thorough investigations exposing the Rs. 3,000 crore import scam. As the apex organisation entrusted with the welfare of 6,000-plus members and more than 5 million livelihoods dependent on this industry...

ALROSA Board elected Chairman and committees’ members First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation − Finance Minister of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov elected as Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board. Supervisory Board members adopted a relevant decision at absentee voting on...