50% jump in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians: Rahul targets Modi on black money

ALROSA has taken the leading position internationally in total shareholders returns index according to Boston Consulting Group
ALROSA, the world’s largest mining company, was ranked second among international mining companies with market capitalization of more than $4 bn in total shareholder returns (TSR) rating “The leaders of value adding 2018” of Boston...
Yesterday
Rio Tinto announces second quarter production results
Rio Tinto announced today that during the secnd quarter the production at the Argyle diamond mine saw a rise of eight per cent in volume terms, compared to the second quarter of 2017 due to an increase in tonnes processed following improved plant availability...
Yesterday
Tsodilo upbeat as evaluation of BK16’s first diamond package shows promise
Tsodilo Resources said an independent evaluation of a package of diamonds recovered from its BK16 project, in Botswana, was shown to be $197.68 per carat.
Yesterday
Angola’s Endiama suspends CAR, Venezuela diamond projects
Angolan state-owned national diamond company Endiama has reportedly suspended its exploration and mining projects in the Central African Republic (CAR) and Venezuela.
Yesterday
ALROSA to increase its stake in PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba
At the absentee voting on July 10, ALROSA Supervisory Board resolves to increase the Company’s stake in PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba up to 97.48% by purchasing 10% of shares.
16 july 2018