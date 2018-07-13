Mumbai: Rs 3,000 crore diamond import scam busted

ALROSA to name diamonds “Lev Yashin” and “Brilliant moment!” based on fans’ suggestions ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, announces the results of a competition to choose a “football-related” name for a large rough diamond. The company has chosen two winners, from Chelyabinsk and Mirny; they will receive the tickets to...

Meeus appointed World Diamond Mark chairperson World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has appointed the former president of Dubai Diamond Exchange Peter Meeus as chairperson of its World Diamond Mark (WDM) programme.

ALROSA is widening its assets insurance coverage ALROSA made an insurance contract with SOGAZ Group for one year as the result of an open tender. The insurance amount of ALROSA and its 8 subsidiary companies totaled RUB 674.8 billion. That said the insurance coverage is significantly bigger than in...

Botswana Diamonds said a mineral sampling by Sunland Minerals over eight previously discovered and high contrast geophysical anomalies in the Gope Region of the Kalahari Desert, in Botswana, has reported “good” kimberlitic indicator minerals.