Mumbai: Rs 3,000 crore diamond import scam busted

(The Times of India) - The directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) has busted a multi-crore import scam where it said diamond merchants with the connivance of valuers inflated the value of the precious stones brought into the country and used this route to transfer black money out of the country. The fraudsters are believed to have taken out over Rs 3,000 crore in the past year-and-half, said DRI officials.
ALROSA to name diamonds “Lev Yashin” and “Brilliant moment!” based on fans’ suggestions
ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, announces the results of a competition to choose a “football-related” name for a large rough diamond. The company has chosen two winners, from Chelyabinsk and Mirny; they will receive the tickets to...
13 july 2018
Meeus appointed World Diamond Mark chairperson
World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has appointed the former president of Dubai Diamond Exchange Peter Meeus as chairperson of its World Diamond Mark (WDM) programme.
13 july 2018
ALROSA is widening its assets insurance coverage
ALROSA made an insurance contract with SOGAZ Group for one year as the result of an open tender. The insurance amount of ALROSA and its 8 subsidiary companies totaled RUB 674.8 billion. That said the insurance coverage is significantly bigger than in...
13 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds JV with Alrosa finds ‘good’ kimberlitic indicator minerals in Gope
Botswana Diamonds said a mineral sampling by Sunland Minerals over eight previously discovered and high contrast geophysical anomalies in the Gope Region of the Kalahari Desert, in Botswana, has reported “good” kimberlitic indicator minerals.
13 july 2018
The family of the deceased due to explosion at Udachny mine will get more than 2 mn rubles – ALROSA
The relatives of the victim of the explosion at the Udachny mine will get more than two million rubles of compensation, according to Interfax - Far East.
12 july 2018