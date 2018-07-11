Login
The family of the deceased as a relult of explosion at Udachny mine will get more than 2 mn rubles – ALROSA

The relatives of the victim of the explosion at the Udachny mine will get more than 2 mn rubles of compensation, according to Interfax- Far East.

Yesterday

Dates set for 2018 World Diamond Congress

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) said that the 2018 World Diamond Congress will be held in Mumbai, India, from October 23 to 25.

Yesterday

Lucapa finds another big stone in Angola

Lucapa Diamond said its 40 percent-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo has recovered a 114 carat diamond from the Lulo diamond project in Angola.

Yesterday

Namibia diamond mining to grow 11 pct this year before 2019 slowdown

Bank of Namibia said the country’s diamond mining is expected to maintain a high growth level this year before contracting in 2019 due to depletion of onshore diamond deposits.

Yesterday

ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 390 million in June

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales results for June and six months of 2018.

11 july 2018

Okavango Diamond Co. Signs Up for GIA’s Mines to Market Program

Today
Expert reports
(jckonline.com) - Botswana’s Okavango Diamond Co. says that it will participate in a pilot of the Gemological Institute of America’s (GIA) Mines to Market (M2M) program. The M2M program, which JCK profiled in May 2017, is a digital platform that scientifically matches a rough diamond with the resulting polished, thereby letting a consumer track a diamond on its journey down the pipeline. It includes an M2M app that provides customers with details of the diamond’s story.

