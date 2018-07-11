Okavango Diamond Co. Signs Up for GIA’s Mines to Market Program

The family of the deceased as a relult of explosion at Udachny mine will get more than 2 mn rubles – ALROSA The relatives of the victim of the explosion at the Udachny mine will get more than 2 mn rubles of compensation, according to Interfax- Far East.

Dates set for 2018 World Diamond Congress The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) said that the 2018 World Diamond Congress will be held in Mumbai, India, from October 23 to 25.

Lucapa finds another big stone in Angola Lucapa Diamond said its 40 percent-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo has recovered a 114 carat diamond from the Lulo diamond project in Angola.

Namibia diamond mining to grow 11 pct this year before 2019 slowdown Bank of Namibia said the country’s diamond mining is expected to maintain a high growth level this year before contracting in 2019 due to depletion of onshore diamond deposits.