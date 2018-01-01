(idexonline.com) - The irony was almost palpable this week when Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) President Yoram Dvash and Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) President Li Qiang signed an historic MoU between the two bourses in Ramat Gan. From now on some Chinese diamantaires will have their large diamonds polished in Israel in a new manufacturing facility that the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) and Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) are now building within the IDE complex.
News
The family of the deceased as a relult of explosion at Udachny mine will get more than 2 mn rubles – ALROSA
The relatives of the victim of the explosion at the Udachny mine will get more than 2 mn rubles of compensation, according to Interfax- Far East.
Today
Dates set for 2018 World Diamond Congress
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) said that the 2018 World Diamond Congress will be held in Mumbai, India, from October 23 to 25.
Today
Lucapa finds another big stone in Angola
Lucapa Diamond said its 40 percent-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo has recovered a 114 carat diamond from the Lulo diamond project in Angola.
Today
Namibia diamond mining to grow 11 pct this year before 2019 slowdown
Bank of Namibia said the country’s diamond mining is expected to maintain a high growth level this year before contracting in 2019 due to depletion of onshore diamond deposits.
Today
ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 390 million in June
ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales results for June and six months of 2018.
Yesterday
New Deal Shows That Polishing Diamonds In Israel Can Make Financial Sense
Today