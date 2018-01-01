New Deal Shows That Polishing Diamonds In Israel Can Make Financial Sense

Today

(idexonline.com) - The irony was almost palpable this week when Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) President Yoram Dvash and Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) President Li Qiang signed an historic MoU between the two bourses in Ramat Gan. From now on some Chinese diamantaires will have their large diamonds polished in Israel in a new manufacturing facility that the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) and Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) are now building within the IDE complex.