ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 390 million in June

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales results for June and six months of 2018.

In the coming years ALROSA will be able to pay more than 50% of net income in dividends

ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov in exclusive interview to NTV said that the company in the coming years will be able to pay in dividends more than 50% of the net income under IFRS and expressed confidence that this index will be growing.

Arctic Star Announces Diamond Count of 758 Stones from Drilling at Timantti Diamond Project, Finland

Arctic Star Exploration Corp has announced the second set of results from drilling operations at the White Wolf kimberlite at its 100% owned Timantti Diamond Project near Kuusamo, Finland.

Petra offloads stake in KEM JV

Petra Diamonds and its black economic empowerment (BEE) partners have decided to offload their 75.9 percent interest in the in the Kimberley Epaka Mining (KEM) joint venture (KEM JV) to their joint venture partner Ekapa Mining...

Trans Atlantiс sells about 27k ct of high quality rough at Dubai tender

Trans Atlantiс Gem Sales reported that it sold 27,161 carats of high-quality stones at Dubai tender in June . The diamonds were recovered from Angolan and South African mines and achieved a sales value of $35 million.

Innovate or Die: Why the Industry Is Lagging

Expert reports
(Rapaport) - In the heyday of “A Diamond Is Forever,” consumers responded strongly to slogans and instructive advertising. As social media has influenced a more interactive dialogue between businesses and their customers, that is no longer the case. Today, consumers respond to innovation. In an age of unprecedented creativity and development, the jewelry industry has been lagging behind. While sales in the US have grown in the past few years, the sector needs to innovate more to sustain — and improve — its share of consumer spending, according to Gina Drosos, CEO of Signet Jewelers.

