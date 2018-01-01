Innovate or Die: Why the Industry Is Lagging

ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 390 million in June ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales results for June and six months of 2018.

In the coming years ALROSA will be able to pay more than 50% of net income in dividends ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov in exclusive interview to NTV said that the company in the coming years will be able to pay in dividends more than 50% of the net income under IFRS and expressed confidence that this index will be growing.

Arctic Star Announces Diamond Count of 758 Stones from Drilling at Timantti Diamond Project, Finland Arctic Star Exploration Corp has announced the second set of results from drilling operations at the White Wolf kimberlite at its 100% owned Timantti Diamond Project near Kuusamo, Finland.

Petra offloads stake in KEM JV Petra Diamonds and its black economic empowerment (BEE) partners have decided to offload their 75.9 percent interest in the in the Kimberley Epaka Mining (KEM) joint venture (KEM JV) to their joint venture partner Ekapa Mining...