Innovate or Die: Why the Industry Is Lagging

ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 390 million in June
ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales results for June and six months of 2018.
Today
In the coming years ALROSA will be able to pay more than 50% of net income in dividends
ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov in exclusive interview to NTV said that the company in the coming years will be able to pay in dividends more than 50% of the net income under IFRS and expressed confidence that this index will be growing.
Yesterday
Arctic Star Announces Diamond Count of 758 Stones from Drilling at Timantti Diamond Project, Finland
Arctic Star Exploration Corp has announced the second set of results from drilling operations at the White Wolf kimberlite at its 100% owned Timantti Diamond Project near Kuusamo, Finland.
Yesterday
Petra offloads stake in KEM JV
Petra Diamonds and its black economic empowerment (BEE) partners have decided to offload their 75.9 percent interest in the in the Kimberley Epaka Mining (KEM) joint venture (KEM JV) to their joint venture partner Ekapa Mining...
Yesterday
Trans Atlantiс sells about 27k ct of high quality rough at Dubai tender
Trans Atlantiс Gem Sales reported that it sold 27,161 carats of high-quality stones at Dubai tender in June . The diamonds were recovered from Angolan and South African mines and achieved a sales value of $35 million.
