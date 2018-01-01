June 2018 market report

(ehudlaniado.com) - The market in June was characterized by more changes in demand than usual. There was an increase in the number of categories in rising demand, while the American market saw a sharp drop in demand for smaller goods. The reasons to this market activity include the results of the Las Vegas trade show, the small trade show in Hong Kong, seasonal changes, and even preparations for the upcoming summer vacations in the diamond centers.
News
Petra offloads stake in KEM JV
Petra Diamonds and its black economic empowerment (BEE) partners have decided to offload their 75.9 percent interest in the in the Kimberley Epaka Mining (KEM) joint venture (KEM JV) to their joint venture partner Ekapa Mining...
Today
World Diamond Museum to host Qatar Pearl Exhibition in Moscow
A new edition of the critically acclaimed Pearls: Treasures from the Seas and the Rivers exhibition will open in Moscow on July 11th as part of the Qatar Russia 2018 Year of Culture.
Yesterday
De Beers’s SYNTHdetect shortlisted in JNA Awards 2018
De Beers’s International Institute of Diamond Grading & Research (IIDGR) announced that its ground-breaking synthetic diamond screening device, SYNTHdetect, lauched last year, has been shortlisted as a finalist for Industry Innovation of the...
Yesterday
Nature gave Russia a soccer ball shaped diamond
ALROSA, the largest mining company in the world, announced the recovery of a diamond in the shape of a soccer ball. The stone was mined on July 4 at Karinsky-1 pipe in Arkhangelskaya region.
Yesterday
BlueRock H1 output up 81 pct y-o-y
BlueRock Diamonds produced 2,438 carats in the first half of the year at its Kareevlei diamond mine, in South Africa compared with 543 carats, a year earlier.
Yesterday