De Beers shakes up the synthetic diamond market

Sierra Leone produces 144 ct diamond worth $600k – report An unnamed company in Sierra Leone has produced and exported a 144.12 carat rough diamond worth more than $600,000, according to Rapaport citing local authorities.

Lucapa lifts June quarter output 20 pct to 5,058 ct Lucapa Diamond lifted its June quarter diamond output by 20 percent to 5,058 carats from the Lulo project, in Angola.

Rio Tinto launches “As Real As You” campaign in India to promote the popularity of diamonds Rio Tinto has launched a campaign in India that will bring attention to a new collection of affordable bridal and fashion jewellery with diamonds from its Argyle mine in Australia, according to Rapaport.

GIA tests large pinkish orange CVD synthetic diamond A pinkish orange CVD synthetic diamond, submitted by Unique Lab Grown Diamond Inc. in New York, was recently tested by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA ). The stone “showed some outstanding gemological features”.