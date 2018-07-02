Login
Registration

News

Sierra Leone produces 144 ct diamond worth $600k – report

An unnamed company in Sierra Leone has produced and exported a 144.12 carat rough diamond worth more than $600,000, according to Rapaport citing local authorities.

Today

Lucapa lifts June quarter output 20 pct to 5,058 ct

Lucapa Diamond lifted its June quarter diamond output by 20 percent to 5,058 carats from the Lulo project, in Angola.

Today

Rio Tinto launches “As Real As You” campaign in India to promote the popularity of diamonds

Rio Tinto has launched a campaign in India that will bring attention to a new collection of affordable bridal and fashion jewellery with diamonds from its Argyle mine in Australia, according to Rapaport.

Today

GIA tests large pinkish orange CVD synthetic diamond

A pinkish orange CVD synthetic diamond, submitted by Unique Lab Grown Diamond Inc. in New York, was recently tested by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA ). The stone “showed some outstanding gemological features”.

Today

ALROSA sells large diamonds at an auction in Vladivostok for $17 mln

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, has sold special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) at an international auction in Vladivostok, which was held on June 18-29, 2018.
.

Yesterday

De Beers bullish about synthetic diamonds

02 july 2018
Expert reports
(thepatriot.co.bw) - Months before the first batch of their synthetic diamonds jewellery hits the US markets in September 2018, De Beers has launched a massive public relations campaign to dispel misconceptions and fears about the decision, which caught many by surprise. The historic launch will happen in exactly three months, breaking the 130-year mining tradition at De Beers. "We have the technology and the skills. If we can produce critical medical equipment used for conducting surgical operations on patients' eyes what more with jewellery?" the bold assertion flows effortlessly from David Prager, De Beers Executive vice president, on Tuesday at the high security state-of-the-art headquarters in Gaborone, Block 8 Industrial. Across the glass-topped oval table in the middle of the room sits De Beers Executive Vice President, Commercial and Partnerships, Alessandra Berridge. Samples of glittering Lightbox jewellery are on display as the duo wax lyrical about how De Beers is bullish about the synthetics market and is confident that they have made the right decision to deliver value for shareholders.

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished