News

Sierra Leone produces 144 ct diamond worth $600k – report

An unnamed company in Sierra Leone has produced and exported a 144.12 carat rough diamond worth more than $600,000, according to Rapaport citing local authorities.

Today

Lucapa lifts June quarter output 20 pct to 5,058 ct

Lucapa Diamond lifted its June quarter diamond output by 20 percent to 5,058 carats from the Lulo project, in Angola.

Today

Rio Tinto launches “As Real As You” campaign in India to promote the popularity of diamonds

Rio Tinto has launched a campaign in India that will bring attention to a new collection of affordable bridal and fashion jewellery with diamonds from its Argyle mine in Australia, according to Rapaport.

Today

GIA tests large pinkish orange CVD synthetic diamond

A pinkish orange CVD synthetic diamond, submitted by Unique Lab Grown Diamond Inc. in New York, was recently tested by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA ). The stone “showed some outstanding gemological features”.

Today

ALROSA sells large diamonds at an auction in Vladivostok for $17 mln

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, has sold special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) at an international auction in Vladivostok, which was held on June 18-29, 2018.
.

Yesterday

Is De Beers’ Lab-Grown Line a Machiavellian Masterstroke?

08 june 2018
Expert reports
(jckonline.com) - Immediately after De Beers announced it was launching its Lightbox lab-grown diamond line, cutting in some parts of India virtually halted. One person described the shock as “Richter scale, 9.” Sightholders and other producers felt blindsided. Everyone scrambled to figure out what it meant. At JCK Las Vegas on June 1, the Lightbox team held a lunchtime meeting that seemed to calm down at least some people. Executives explained that they wanted to create a new market, not replace the old one. “We look at this as an additive, rather than a substitutive business,” said Lightbox general manager Steve Coe. Throughout the lunch and in interviews, De Beers executives, with a few exceptions, didn’t sound all that excited about the new member of the family. They called synthetic diamonds “not rare,” “not precious,” and suitable for “emotionally shallower occasions,” like a Sweet 16 or quinceañera. “Love, commitment, forever,” pronounced executive vice president of corporate affairs David Prager, “are not grown in a lab.” Lightbox is jewelry that, if you lost it at the beach, “you wouldn’t be quite so concerned,” said head of marketing Sally Morrison. It reminded one attendee of The Producers: like executives were deliberately disparaging their own product.

Rough and Polished