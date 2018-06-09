De Beers-Botswana Diamond Agreement Talks Set To Be A Tough Battle

09 june 2018

(idexonline.com) - Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi is reportedly looking for a new long-term diamond deal with De Beers when the sides' current 10-year agreement expires in two years which will include provisions for more stones to be cut and polished domestically. As with the last deal that began in 2010, both Botswana and De Beers have a strong incentive to reach an agreement: diamonds are a critical part of Botswana’s gross domestic product and foreign exchange earnings; meanwhile, more than 60% of the mining giant's diamonds come from Botswana.