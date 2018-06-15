Login
Sierra Leone produces 144 ct diamond worth $600k – report

An unnamed company in Sierra Leone has produced and exported a 144.12 carat rough diamond worth more than $600,000, according to Rapaport citing local authorities.

Lucapa lifts June quarter output 20 pct to 5,058 ct

Lucapa Diamond lifted its June quarter diamond output by 20 percent to 5,058 carats from the Lulo project, in Angola.

Rio Tinto launches “As Real As You” campaign in India to promote the popularity of diamonds

Rio Tinto has launched a campaign in India that will bring attention to a new collection of affordable bridal and fashion jewellery with diamonds from its Argyle mine in Australia, according to Rapaport.

GIA tests large pinkish orange CVD synthetic diamond

A pinkish orange CVD synthetic diamond, submitted by Unique Lab Grown Diamond Inc. in New York, was recently tested by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA ). The stone “showed some outstanding gemological features”.

ALROSA sells large diamonds at an auction in Vladivostok for $17 mln

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, has sold special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) at an international auction in Vladivostok, which was held on June 18-29, 2018.
An Opportune Time

15 june 2018
Expert reports

(ehudlaniado.com) - It is an unusual diamond market these days. Polished diamond exports from India were down about 1.5% in April compared to March, but up 14% year-over-year. The rise was not a result of improving prices, as the average value of goods declined 2.4%. The reason for the rise in exports was the high volume of shipments out of the leading manufacturing center, increasing 17% to 2.77 million carats. At the same time, rough trade through India declined by all measures – imports and exports, value and volume. Even by average value per carat.

