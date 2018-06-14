Login
Sierra Leone produces 144 ct diamond worth $600k – report

An unnamed company in Sierra Leone has produced and exported a 144.12 carat rough diamond worth more than $600,000, according to Rapaport citing local authorities.

Today

Lucapa lifts June quarter output 20 pct to 5,058 ct

Lucapa Diamond lifted its June quarter diamond output by 20 percent to 5,058 carats from the Lulo project, in Angola.

Today

Rio Tinto launches “As Real As You” campaign in India to promote the popularity of diamonds

Rio Tinto has launched a campaign in India that will bring attention to a new collection of affordable bridal and fashion jewellery with diamonds from its Argyle mine in Australia, according to Rapaport.

Today

GIA tests large pinkish orange CVD synthetic diamond

A pinkish orange CVD synthetic diamond, submitted by Unique Lab Grown Diamond Inc. in New York, was recently tested by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA ). The stone “showed some outstanding gemological features”.

Today

ALROSA sells large diamonds at an auction in Vladivostok for $17 mln

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, has sold special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) at an international auction in Vladivostok, which was held on June 18-29, 2018.
.

Yesterday

All-women mining rescue team sets sights on international competition in Russia

14 june 2018
Expert reports
(cbc.ca) - An all-female mine rescue team thinks it could be the first of its kind to participate in the International Mines Rescue Competition in Ekaterinburg, Russia, later this year. The week-long competition includes many different events — from firefighting to first aid and a rescue simulation. Heather MacKenzie is one of the team members of Diamonds in the Rough. She grew up in Yellowknife and works for a mining company in the Northwest Territories. "The fact that we're putting together this team, we're ensuring that this competition will have double the amount of women that were at the last international [competition]," said MacKenzie. She said she's always been a minority as a woman in the mining industry, and that is the same in mining rescue. "It's often seen as a position that women don't generally hold," she said. MacKenzie is currently training for a territorial competition with her company, which will help her prepare for the international competition in Russia. For about a month, she'll train for 12 to 16 hours a day. "I've always been a competitor," said MacKenzie. But there is one problem: funding.

