All-women mining rescue team sets sights on international competition in Russia

News
Sierra Leone produces 144 ct diamond worth $600k – report
An unnamed company in Sierra Leone has produced and exported a 144.12 carat rough diamond worth more than $600,000, according to Rapaport citing local authorities.
Today
Lucapa lifts June quarter output 20 pct to 5,058 ct
Lucapa Diamond lifted its June quarter diamond output by 20 percent to 5,058 carats from the Lulo project, in Angola.
Today
Rio Tinto launches “As Real As You” campaign in India to promote the popularity of diamonds
Rio Tinto has launched a campaign in India that will bring attention to a new collection of affordable bridal and fashion jewellery with diamonds from its Argyle mine in Australia, according to Rapaport.
Today
GIA tests large pinkish orange CVD synthetic diamond
A pinkish orange CVD synthetic diamond, submitted by Unique Lab Grown Diamond Inc. in New York, was recently tested by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA ). The stone “showed some outstanding gemological features”.
Today
ALROSA sells large diamonds at an auction in Vladivostok for $17 mln
ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, has sold special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) at an international auction in Vladivostok, which was held on June 18-29, 2018.
Yesterday