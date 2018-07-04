Login
Sierra Leone produces 144 ct diamond worth $600k – report

An unnamed company in Sierra Leone has produced and exported a 144.12 carat rough diamond worth more than $600,000, according to Rapaport citing local authorities.

Today

Lucapa lifts June quarter output 20 pct to 5,058 ct

Lucapa Diamond lifted its June quarter diamond output by 20 percent to 5,058 carats from the Lulo project, in Angola.

Today

Rio Tinto launches “As Real As You” campaign in India to promote the popularity of diamonds

Rio Tinto has launched a campaign in India that will bring attention to a new collection of affordable bridal and fashion jewellery with diamonds from its Argyle mine in Australia, according to Rapaport.

Today

GIA tests large pinkish orange CVD synthetic diamond

A pinkish orange CVD synthetic diamond, submitted by Unique Lab Grown Diamond Inc. in New York, was recently tested by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA ). The stone “showed some outstanding gemological features”.

Today

ALROSA sells large diamonds at an auction in Vladivostok for $17 mln

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, has sold special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) at an international auction in Vladivostok, which was held on June 18-29, 2018.
.

Yesterday

Not for the faint-hearted: Ira Savoie loves the lively challenge of jewelry appraising

04 july 2018
Expert reports
(southernjewelrynews.com) - For the past 17 years, Ira Savoie has been appraising jewelry of all sorts for the people of New Orleans and beyond. Sometimes, it’s business as usual at his appraisals-while-you-wait studio; other times things get animated as he delivers an unwelcome truth. With over 40 years of experience in jewelry, including an impressive retail career, Ira stays busy seven days a week at Savoie Fine Jewelry Appraisers. He is one of only 20 independent certified gemologist appraisers with the American Gem Society and the only AGS independent certified gemologist appraiser in Louisiana. He is a graduate gemologist with the Gemological Institute of America, a senior member of the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers, and past president of Jewelers of Louisiana.

