CHAMOVSKIKH Jewellery Holding - “We strive to occupy a bigger share of the world market”

Aleksander Chamovskikh is the founder and owner of the CHAMOVSKIKH Jewellery House and the JF Carat holding, Chairman of the Ural Jewellers Guild. He was born in 1978 and graduated from the Faculty of Economics of the Ural Radio Engineering College named after A. S. Popov. He lives and works in Yekaterinburg.

In 2015, he registered the CHAMOVSKIKH Jewellery House brand, under which exclusive jewellery is created studded with rare precious stones and the jewellery pieces have additional complex and masterfully crafted innovative elements.

The head of the CHAMOVSKIKH Jewellery House told R&P about the current state of the Russian jewellery market.

Are the changes in the world and the industry really beneficial for our domestic manufacturers; if so, in what segment and in what way? In particular, how is the situation with your company?

Of course, it’s a long and hard journey with many challenges but the benefits are obvious and seen. What I mean is that we make ourselves work much harder to become less dependent on those countries and companies that have been trying to manipulate Russia and many other countries for many years. And as their behavior has shown, we cannot rely on the companies that were, for example, our equipment suppliers, or those brands that supplied jewellery to the Russian market. Where are those brands now? None of them are in our market now. What guarantee obligations do they bear to their customers? No guarantees. The situation is the same with the equipment. Many companies blocked their online services - the applications that work with 3D printers and CNC machines. They just left the Russian market, slamming the door, and left the hardware, which had to be reflashed to be able to keep on using it. We were thrown upon our own resources and we are becoming more self-dependent now and focusing on the Russian equipment manufacturers. And, of course, there’s a great advantage in it as the sovereignty of our business will be enhanced and we will be less dependent. And the fact that Western brands have left our market and our people have paid more attention to the Russian manufacturer contributes to an increase in sales. The Russian consumers understand that those who provide them with services in our country will not behave so dishonorably. They will not cheat the Russians, otherwise they will not be able to make their business as their reputation can be quickly damaged and lost. This is true not only for the premium segment, in which we operate. The Italian and French jewellery mass industry players entered the Russian market quite actively. Of course, something has been preserved, but the trend that the consumer chooses domestic jewellery manufacturers began during the Covid-pandemic, when it became difficult for major sector players such as 585, Sunlight, to import jewellery (and they used to import a lot), and in recent years, they have shifted to the Kostroma and even the Yekaterinburg company that make jewellery for them. First of all, the mass market refocused on the domestic manufacturers because they became more reliable for them. Firstly, there is less dependence on the dollar exchange rate, and secondly, there is no need to ship goods abroad to carry out regular selections, create and control supply chains destroyed by the Covid-pandemic. All this began at that time, and the trend has only strengthened now. Firstly, the jewellery industry has developed quite rapidly in terms of technology. We quickly equipped ourselves with advanced equipment - both Russian, European, American, and Japanese machines. All companies have all the required equipment now, including automatic chain-bending machines, CNC machines, laser equipment, and casting machines. We have equipped ourselves quite well and today, Russia can fully provide its consumers with jewellery - from silver and gold mass-market jewellery to luxury goods - without any problems. Just as we fully provide our Russian consumers, for example, with grain, which we imported seven years ago, and now, we provide the grain for ourselves and have become the grain exporters No.1 in the world. Where there is a will, there is a way - these words are about the Russians. Earlier, there was no will as the companies bought everything because they had money. And when the sanctions were imposed on our country (well, we imposed counter-sanctions), we decided to equip ourselves and did everything, so all the fields were sown.

In our company, there is also a significant increase in turnover by three and a half times. The manufacturing facilities are loaded, and we keep on expanding the production and acquiring new equipment, new production facilities, and creating new jobs. We have a portfolio of orders for five to six months in advance.

How did you come to the decision to design and manufacture family heirlooms, museum collections and high-art jewellery?

The matter is that my team and I (now, I can probably say this, I used to hear this about myself from others) are perfectionists. And we cannot afford to make any kind of mass market goods as we will not be competitive even in this niche because we are a team of highly-qualified professionals, and this means an appropriate salary. And to be able to pay these salaries and to make the goods profitable, certainly, we had no choice but to occupy the niche of luxury jewellery. We use the best and high-end gemstones, as well as advanced technologies and highly paid professionals, our employees. Accordingly, we began to delve into this area and came to an understanding - and this is no secret to anyone - that it is such jewellery that customers prefer to acquire as family heirlooms that are stored and inherited, and for which they are not ashamed before the next generations.

Museum collections were also created quite naturally. When creating the Peterhof Collection, we were not going to cooperate with Peterhof, we manufactured it not for the state museum-reserve, but for ourselves. But when we showed this collection to the leadership of Peterhof, it impressed them very much, inspired them and we struck up a friendship at that moment. So, that was our way to Peterhof. And after that, we have collaborated with many other museums and theaters, and regularly act as organizers and partners of important cultural events.







The CHAMOVSKIKH Brand jewellery has more than 70 awards won at the international professional competitions. What award is the most memorable and valuable?

It is difficult to single out just one award. In general, the most valuable awards for us are the Grand Prix ones, the main awards recognizing you as the first among the best. And the most important award is, perhaps, the first Grand Prix we were awarded in 2017, it was an unforgettable experience. But the subsequent prizes are, of course, also valuable for us. I cannot single out an award for which we competed for several years and then received it. It was not the case.

Your company is engaged in technological developments, four patents have become famous.

Yes, we have a Laboratory of Innovative Technologies at our jewellery house, which, in fact, is not so common in the jewellery industry. Usually, there are technologists at jewellery factories who follow the production process flow of casting the settings and setting the gemstones. Our technologists do more than just control the production process.

Many of your jewellery designs can be transformed - what does it give to you?

Both our chief technologist who is fond of various mechanisms, kinematics and metal properties and I personally are looking for new interesting solutions. Why is a jewellery piece transformation good and useful? Because it gives a possibility to combine one piece of jewellery with different clothes and wear it at various events - a jewellery owner can go to a party or to the fitness room wearing the same piece of jewellery, but in different configurations. In addition, the jewellery piece can be some kind of unique jewellery invention. For example, a pendant ‘key’, in the core of which a combination of numbers (a password or an important date) is placed hidden from prying eyes. Another patented mechanism is the turning mechanism of the earring used in the Singapore at Night earrings. Thanks to this technical solution, the most advantageous angle can be chosen.







You have worked your way from retail to the most famous holding in Russia. Is there a room for new achievements?

That’s right. We started with retail and when we realized that there was nothing to sell (even at that time, we wanted to sell high-quality jewellery but we could not find reliable suppliers). We decided to set up our own manufacturing company. As for the fact that our company are the most famous holding company in Russia... Well, in the premium segment, most likely, our company is the most famous one. Are we aiming at attaining better results? We strive to occupy a bigger share of the world market. First of all, the markets of those countries where a large Russian-speaking diaspora lives. There is great trust in our company and our compatriots prefer to purchase jewellery from our company. There is also an Asia’s market and the Chinese one, and we keep an eye on their development.

Does the brand have plans to expand?

Yes, the company has such ambitions. We plan to ramp up production, train new personnel and work closely with the institutions training our potential employees and team members. We do our best to expand our equipment fleet and intensify the supply of precious gemstones and materials. And, accordingly, we plan to set up stores in several more countries.

Please tell us about the structure of the holding: I understand that your manufacturing facilities are in Yekaterinburg, but the Carat chain of stores, as well as showrooms and representative offices are abroad.

According to the structure of the holding today, the holding’s manufacturing facilities and headquarters, artists, 3D designers, technology department, marketing department, and commercial division are all located in Yekaterinburg. We love our Sverdlovsk Region rich in jewellery traditions. After all, the first jewellery factory in Russia was the Yuveliry Urala (Ural Jewellers), and before that, Carl Fabergé invited local Ural craftsmen to work at his jewellery house, because precious, semi-precious and ornamental gemstones are primarily mined at the Urals, including rough diamonds, but rough diamonds are mined, of course, mostly in Yakutia. At the moment, we have three universities and one college training designers, artists and jewellers.

Our company operates a sapphire mine in Sri Lanka where we suspended mining operations during the Covid-pandemic, but we work with major industry players and have the opportunity to choose top-quality sapphires for our collections only.

Our company has signature showrooms and a time-tested agency network in Russia and some foreign countries, with which we cooperate.

As for the latest CHAMOVSKIKH Brand collections, how is the work going on them?

The work on the collections was and is going on as usual. I have already said that a whole team works on each collection, including jewellery artists, 3D designers, and craftsmen. The CHAMOVSKIKH Brand jewellery is made using unique gemstones. These gemstones are the drivers, inspire an idea and design. Now, we have a lot of sketches on the table... Lots of gemstones, lots of ideas, and lots of plans. The Royal Collection, as well as the Discovery, Classic, and NeoCity ones are regularly updated with new high jewellery pieces.

What are the plans of the holding for the near-, medium- and long-term future, do you expect the participation in competitions, brand development and its promotion?

Several competitions are held each year, in which we take part on a regular base. We do not take part in some competitions that are not of great importance for us. But most likely, we will continue to take part in the major ones. We are engaged in the development of our brand and promotion regularly. Our marketing department has a photo and video studio, and we also have colour correction artists and graphic designers. Therefore, we do everything - all photo and video content, printing materials - at our jewellery house. There is an event department and a press service office, which work in close cooperation with our regular partners and the media. Often, our company acts as organizers of major events for our brand enthusiasts and supports business, cultural and sporting events.

Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished