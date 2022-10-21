Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana

Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.

It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling and retailing of jewellery.

The company recently established a Synova DaVinci Diamond Factory in Botswana, a country that is well known for producing rough diamonds but lacks in value addition of its stones.

Stargem’s Brett Chater told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that the acquisition of the DaVinci system, a first in the Southern African region, demonstrates their desire to add value to rough diamonds in the region.

The technology, which was also recently introduced in Dubai, cuts and polishes diamonds quicker and with swag.

Below are excerpts from the interview.

Stargems was the first company to set up a Synova DaVinci Diamond Factory in Botswana. What is unique about it?

The acquisition of this unparalleled technology reflects our commitment and vision for diamond beneficiation in Botswana and the entire Southern African region.

DaVinci substantially allows reduced production times and pipelines as well as a strongly reduced footprint.

This in turn will create increased manufacturing flexibility in terms of demand and location.

What is the main difference between the DaVinci system and the conventional method of cutting rough diamonds?

The DaVinci Diamond Factory combines three major operations, cutting, bruting, and faceting. It carries out all the essential manufacturing workflows, including the entire rough-to-polish process.

The innovative five-axis [computerised numerical control] technology with water jet guided laser can transform rough diamonds into brilliant cut diamonds with up to fifty-seven facets in a single, automated process.

Moreover, the system also does fancy shaping.





Image credit: Stargems

Why did you choose to set up the Synova DaVinci Diamond Factory in Botswana?

Ours is a technology-driven company that specializes in polishing large-sized natural diamonds that requires precision and at the same time maximise yield.

DaVinci was chosen over other laser equipment as it incorporates the latest technology coupled with speed and versatility that will ensure higher production without compromising quality and yield.

Needless to state, it will be a first for Botswana and Stargems, to proudly own the state-of-the-art machine giving the company a head start over its peers.

How favourable is the diamond polishing policy in Botswana?

Botswana's diamond policy has been drafted in a manner that finely balances the government's objective of beneficiating its natural resources as well as offering a level playing field for its investors.

This motivates the younger generation to choose the industry as a career.

How many carats of diamonds will you be processing per month?

Initially, Stargems is expected to process 2000-3000 carats of diamonds.

Where will you be sourcing your rough diamonds?

Stargems will potentially be sourcing rough from DeBeers, and ODC as well as rough imports from other subsidiaries.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished