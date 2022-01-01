Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums

Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation. Honorary Member of the Russian Academy of Arts. Elena Gagarina told Rough&Polished about the collection of jewelry items in the Kremlin Museums, recalled the memorable, significant exhibitions related to the jewelry field, and shared her upcoming plans for events in the main museum of the country.

The Kremlin Museums pay a lot of attention to the field of jewelry art, in which - in your case - questions of history, culture and aesthetics converge. At a variety of exhibitions - including the last few (Rurik, France and Russia) - you can find items of jewelry. What role do they play and how do they convey the spirit of the time and place, the atmosphere of historical events and the characters of personalities in history?

You are right, the collection of jewelery art of the Moscow Kremlin Museums is known all over the world. The Armory Chamber, as a treasury of the Grand Dukes and Tsars, was replenished for centuries only with the best works of Russian and foreign jewelers, who were invited to the court from all over the world. Russian monarchs received luxurious gifts from foreign rulers, and the current collection of embassy gifts, which includes, of course, jewelry items, is one of the best in our museum today. The rulers have always been proud of jewelry, valued stones, the most magnificent and valuable of them adorned state regalia, were the embodiment of the power and prosperity of the monarch.



If we talk about exhibitions, then the choice of exhibits depends on the concept, and in each case this selection is unique. The project “The Decline of the Dynasty. The last Rurikovichs. False Dmitry" continued the tradition of exhibitions in which we talk about Russian monarchs, starting with Ivan III. Such a narrative, of course, could not do without demonstrating state regalia and symbols of power. For example, we showed a Kazan cap, decorated with sapphires, rubies, pearls, created by order of Ivan the Terrible in honor of the annexation of the Kazan Khanate. Or the throne of Boris Godunov - a gift from the Iranian Khan Abbas, trimmed with magnificent precious stones, which were especially valued in the East - rubies, tourmalines, turquoise.

At the exhibition “France and Russia. Ten centuries together” the audience had the opportunity to see the work of the best French artists, weavers, medalists, gunsmiths – and, of course, jewelers. We showed the works of French jewelry houses of the 19th century - brooches, bracelets, watches, elegant snuff boxes decorated with miniatures. Everything without which it is impossible to get an idea of ​​the art of France of this period.

In 2021, in addition to the ones you mentioned, we hosted a wonderful exhibition dedicated to the anniversary of the first space flight - “Suprematist foresight. Cosmos in decorations and graphics by Nadia Leger. We set ourselves the goal of revealing another facet of the talent of Nadia Leger, a wonderful artist, a bright representative of the Parisian school of art, and presented our visitors with jewelry in the Suprematist style, created according to her design. The collection consists of 37 items made of gold, platinum and diamonds and represents "cosmic" compositions in the form of brooches, rings and watches. In 1976, Nadia donated these items to the Soviet state, and since 1980 they have been kept in our museum. By the way, this project became the most visited in 2021, the exhibition was seen by more than 90 thousand people.





Pictured: The Museums of the Moscow Kremlin

How is the selection of exhibits from among the jewelry, who are the experts of the Kremlin Museums?

Experts are, first of all, our custodians, top-class specialists who keep the jewelry collection of our museum. We have wonderful collections of jewelry, ranging from gold and silver items from the 12th century to modern jewelry.

What exhibitions of high jewelry art in MK are especially memorable and dear to you?

You know that we have held many exhibitions dedicated to jewelry art, and each of them has become an important cultural event. Our visitors remember well these projects dedicated to the largest European jewelry houses of the 20th century, they still ask for catalogs in souvenir shops, which is very nice.

Jewelry exhibitions have always been the hallmark of the Kremlin Museums. These are international projects that are very difficult to implement, both museums and private collectors always participate in them, we try to select the brightest items.

We showed collections of works by Mario and Gianmaria Bucciarati at the exhibition “Buccellati. Timeless Art”, from the Poldi Pezzoli Museum in Milan, the Silver Museum (Palazzo Pitti) in Florence, the Smithsonian Institution and other respected collections. Then there was the exhibition "The Art of René Lalique", which was attended by the largest world and private collections, which store the works of René Lalique. This is the Metropolitan Museum, and the Calouste Gulbenkian Museum, and the Danish Museum of Art and Design, and many others. The exhibition “India. Jewels that enchanted the world”, which took place in 2014. The queue for it began in the Alexander Garden. It was the result of almost three years of intensive work with partners from many countries and one of the most challenging projects. Nevertheless, we still managed to put together a truly unique exposition that showed how jewelry traditions developed from the time of the Mughal era to the present day.



Exhibition"India. Jewels that Enchanted the World"



Of course, I can’t forget about the exhibition “"BVLGARI. Tribute to Femininity. Magnificent Roman Jewels", which set an absolute attendance record - more than 220 thousand people. It was an exhibition not only about the development of jewelry art, but also about the development of society, about feminism of the 20th century, about women who ordered and purchased jewelry from Bvlgari. About American and Italian actresses of the post-war period, about the jewelry that was used in films.



Exhibition "BVLGARI. Tribute to Femininity. Magnificent Roman Jewels"

Everyone remembers the precedent of the Diamond in the Russian Avant-Garde exhibition and the collection of diamonds and jewelry, which now belongs to MK (or the Diamond Fund?). Is it possible to repeat this precedent?

It was a wonderful project, which we also remember with pleasure. To create this collection - "Brilliant in the Russian avant-garde style", ALROSA provided the best diamonds in Russia, jewelry pieces were made according to the designs of excellent Russian artists by the very well-known in the world company "UTE - Jewellery Theatre". It is gratifying that ALROSA not only assisted in the creation of the collection, but preserved its integrity and took care of the historical fate of the collection. This collection was donated to the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Now it is kept in funds, replenished the collection of modern jewelry art.



Collection "Brilliant in the Russian avant-garde style", ring "Fan-1" (ALROSA - JT - Jewellery Theatre)

We have rather limited exhibition space, and we cannot show it all the time, but we plan to place these works in the new museum exposition on Red Square.

You were the initiator of the exhibition of contemporary domestic jewelry art in MK - Ilgiz Fazulzyanova, several years ago. Is it possible to continue this topic in the future?

It was a wonderful experience to collaborate with a very talented artist and jeweler. The Moscow Kremlin Museums have been familiar with the work of Ilgiz Fazulzyanov for a long time, his works were already in our collection. Ilgiz is known all over the world, but in Russia, as often happens, he was known much less, and I am glad that we were able to reveal his talent to the Russian public. The exhibition was very popular, we received a lot of rave reviews. I hope that the new exhibition space will help us continue projects related to contemporary jewelry art.



Necklace "Dragonflies on burdock", Ilgiz F.



What jewelry exhibitions are planned in the near (or distant) future at the Kremlin Museums? If not in plans, then in dreams?

We are not preparing major jewelry projects in the Kremlin yet. But in our immediate plans, this autumn, the opening in Chelyabinsk, in the State Historical Museum of the Southern Urals, of the exhibition "Carl Faberge and Russian jewelers of the XIX-XXI centuries." We will bring works, many of which are known all over the world. I must say that our collection of jewelry from this period has grown significantly over the past two decades, replenished with precious accessories, objects from the category of objets d'art, and this gave us the opportunity to organize a display of these amazing exhibits. We hope to open to the Chelyabinsk audience the unique world of Russian jewelry, created by artists united by the national creative spirit and contemporary culture.

Now our main plans and all work are connected with the future relocation of the museum to Red Square. There will be large exposition spaces where there will be space for a variety of projects, including jewelry.

Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished





All photographs courtesy of the Moscow Kremlin Museums







