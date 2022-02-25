The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing

Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher on Fabergé works of the Russian Department of the Christie’s Antique Auction House.

He is the author of the book “In Search of the Fabergé Archive” that is the result of about 40 years of work with the Fabergé’s heritage.

He was honored with many titles and awards and is a full Cavalier of the Orders of Carl Fabergé (2002), of A. K. Denisov-Uralsky (2008), of Mikhail Perkhin (2010), and of Franz Birbaum (2012).

Valentin Skurlov told Rough&Polished about the scientific research, discoveries and recent achievements related to the Fabergé dynasty’s legacy.

What events dedicated to the Carl Fabergé’s art works took place in the past year, and what will continue to delight the admirers of the famous jeweller this year?

Interesting dates are coming up in 2022, including as follows:

180 years since the founding of the Fabergé firm by Gustav Fabergé (1814-1894);

150 years since Carl Gustavovich Fabergé headed his father’s firm (1872);

150 years since the birth of Franz Bierbaum (1872 - 1947), chief master of the Fabergé firm;

110 years since the founding of the Russkiye Samotsvety (Russian Gems) Association. This suggests interesting activities and research.

The last year was very interesting. At the beginning of the year, the “Fabergé” exhibition was held at the State Hermitage that had a great resonance. There was also a conference held at the Hermitage where I also made two presentations. That is, scientific life on the Fabergé theme continues.

In early June, I travelled to the Crimea to take part in the annual conference “The Romanovs and the Crimea.” After the conference, I visited Irkutsk where I lectured on the celebration of the 175th anniversary of the birth of Carl Fabergé. At the end of June, I visited Kaliningrad where the Biennale was held, a competition of painters and craftsmen, and I took part in it as a member of the jury.

In July, the Russian Historical Archives published a book, a collection of archival documents, dedicated to the Carl Fabergé’s 175th anniversary. In autumn in Moscow, at the “Sobraniye” (Collection) Museum in Solyanka Street there was an exhibition dedicated to one of Carl Fabergé’s contemporaries, Fyodor (Theodor) Antonovich Lorié (1858-1920), the jeweller. His store was located next to the Moscow Fabergé store on Kuznetsky Most (Bridge). I was one of the co-authors of the monograph on the F. A. Lorié’s creations. Finally, in October last year, I took part in the conference held in Yekaterinburg on the history of jewellery and the stone-cutting art. I made my presentation on stone-cutting jewellery pieces, the diplomatic gifts received in 1881-1917 that were earlier displayed at the Cabinet of His Majesty.

A year earlier, in October 2020, the Tatiana Fabergé’s archive was transferred by the Tatiana Fyodorovna‘s administratrix to the Moscow Kremlin Armory. In April last year, a conference was held there at the Moscow Kremlin Armory on the studying of this archive. I took an active part in the conference and spoke about the significance of this archive for the global “Fabergiana” literature. At the end of last year, a significant exhibition was held in London at the Victoria and Albert Museum. The exhibition was dedicated to the work of the London branch of the Fabergé firm, but its subject matter was much broader. It is very interesting and surprising that in our difficult time of the global pandemic, such great and amazing exhibitions are held. In addition, at the end of the year, the traditional Christie’s and Sotheby’s auctions were held in London. I was especially pleased with the Christie’s auction where the Woolfs’ (spouses) collection - which has become famous for more than 40 years - was sold.

What made you especially happy?

Very good prices for the Fabergé art works. A separate catalogue of the collection of 86 art pieces created by the Carl Fabergé firm and collected by the Woolfs was made, and there was a serious struggle for them; as a result, the price rose by two or three times, and sometimes by five times. Among the most high-end lots was a sprig of wild strawberries in a glass of rock crystal with jade leaves and enamel berries that was sold for £325,000. A gold and platinum brooch designed by Alma Pihl and decorated with a micromosaic of precious stones was sold for €350,000 (instead of the estimated £70,000-90,000)

An Easter egg made of red jasper by Mikhail Perkhin was sold for £200,000. The media rightly called these auctions “triumphant” and they have yet to be considered.

In April, I also attended the Spring Antique Salon located at the shopping mall Gostiny Dvor (in Moscow) where there were a large number of visitors. The participants obviously were looking forward to communication and the opportunity to show their acquisitions.

You take part in the activities of the Ulyanovsk regional branch of the Imperial Orthodox Palestinian Society (IOPS). How does this relate to the Fabergé Foundation?

Recently, I have become a full member of the Simbirsk (Ulyanovsk) regional branch of the IOPS.

Six years ago, in December 2015, the Museum dedicated to Vasily Ivanovich Zuev (1870 - 1941), a Fabergé miniaturist, was created at the Centre for the Children’s Additional Education in the settlement of Cherdakov located 30 km from Ulyanovsk. Born in the Cherdaklinsky District, Vasily Zuev participated in the creation of 12 imperial Easter eggs and created over 200 miniature portraits for the Cabinet of His Majesty. The original sketches by Eugene Fabergé made in the 1930s were among the Museum’s exhibits (they were donated by Tatiana Fabergé) as well as the portraits dedicated to the Fabergé theme. Over the past six years, the Vasily Zuev Museum has been replenished with works by contemporary miniaturists. In 2016, the Fabergé Foundation established the Order of Vasily Zuev. In 2017, there were 20 Cavaliers of this Order, now their number is 80. The painters, the Cavalier of this Order, donate their works to the Zuev Museum. Over the years, the Museum has organized more than 20 competitions, in which several thousand children and schoolchildren took part. Unfortunately, on March 30, 2020, the meeting of guests at the celebration of the Vasily Zuev’s 150th anniversary was not held because of the worldwide epidemic. But in January 2020, many artists and masters were awarded the Vasily Zuev orders, including the enamellers (30 people), the successors of the Vasily Zuev’s traditions, in the city of Rostov Veliky (Rostov the Great). The activities of the Fabergé Foundation continue, the number of members of the Foundation is increasing, although over the past 25 years, for natural reasons, about 70 Cavaliers of the Foundation’s awards have gone to a better world.

By the anniversary, in 2020, the second book dedicated to Vasily Zuev was published (the first 220-page one was published in 2017). The second 520-page book was called “Vasily Zuev and His Successors”. The book includes new archival materials on the history of the Fabergé firm and the biographies of 60 Cavaliers of the Order of Vasily Zuev.

It was recently mentioned that you were awarded the Honorary commemorative “Order of Emperor Alexander III”, what kind of award is this?

The “Order of Alexander III” is the Imperial Orthodox Palestinian Society’s award.

By the way, which of your many awards is the most precious one to you?

The title of Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts is the most precious award to me.

What are you working on now?

In December 2020, under the auspices of the Fabergé Foundation, my monograph was published, a reference book “Award, Plaques of Honour and Gifts from the Cabinet of His Majesty. 1881-1917” (576 pages) and “Index of Names” including 2,500 surnames (48 pages). I am currently working on the second similar book. Unfortunately, we had sad events in the last four years. In February 2020, the Honourary Chairman of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, Mrs. Tatyana Fyodorovna Fabergé, passed away, just three weeks before her 90th birthday. Sergey Ivanovich Kvashnin, a full member of the Russian Academy of Arts and the founder of the Volga-Vyatka Mint, became the Chairman of the Foundation. Unfortunately, he held this position for a year and a half only and died suddenly from Covid-19 on October 28 last year. It is necessary to pay tribute to Sergey Ivanovich Kvashnin, an outstanding figure in the Russian jewellery art, the only academician of the Russian Academy of Arts.

Five years ago, you started the editorial project “Ukraine and Fabergé”. How is it progressing? Have recent events in our countries affected the project?

The Fabergé dynasty was really very closely connected with Ukraine. Last April, the Fabergé Memorial Foundation marked its 25th anniversary. Over the years, more than 700 people from 20 countries of the world have become members of the Memorial Foundation, including 350 people from Russia and 140 from Ukraine. 30 persons from this list are from the Republic of Crimea that returned to Russia in March 2014, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk Regions. At the beginning of June, 2014, I was in Ukraine for the last time and since then I did not go there, so my project “Ukraine and Fabergé” slowed down and only some parts of the project were completed.

In December 2015, our joint book “Carl Fabergé and Joseph Marshak” written together with Tatiana Fabergé and Natalia Sapfirova (Kiev) was published. In May last year, Natalia Sapfirova, Head of the “Ukraine and Fabergé” programme, a research officer of our Foundation, defended her Ph. D. thesis on the art works by the outstanding Ukrainian jeweller Joseph Marshak.

Galina Semyonova, Rough&Polished

A atividade da Fundação Fabergé continua, o número de membros da Fundação está aumentando

Valentin Skurlov é um especialista em arte, historiador de joias, acadêmico honorário da Academia Russa de Artes, especialista do Ministério da Cultura da Federação Russa, secretário científico da Fundação Memorial Fabergé, consultor-pesquisador em obras Fabergé do Departamento Russo da Casa de leilões de antiguidades de Christie.

É autor do livro “Em Busca do Arquivo Fabergé” que é o resultado de cerca de 40 anos de trabalho com o patrimônio Fabergé.

Ele foi homenageado com muitos títulos e prêmios e é um cavaleiro completo das Ordens de Carl Fabergé (2002), de A. K. Denisov-Uralsky (2008), de Mikhail Perkhin (2010) e de Franz Birbaum (2012).

Valentin Skurlov contou à Rough&Polished sobre as pesquisas científicas, descobertas e conquistas recentes relacionadas ao legado da dinastia Fabergé.

Que eventos dedicados às obras de arte de Carl Fabergé ocorreram no ano passado e o que continuará a encantar os admiradores do famoso joalheiro este ano?

Datas interessantes estão chegando em 2022, incluindo as seguintes:

180 anos da fundação da firma Fabergé por Gustav Fabergé (1814-1894);

150 anos desde que Carl Gustavovich Fabergé dirigiu a firma de seu pai (1872);

150 anos do nascimento de Franz Bierbaum (1872 - 1947), mestre-chefe da firma Fabergé;

110 anos desde a fundação da Associação Russkiye Samotsvety (Jóias Russas). Isso sugere atividades e pesquisas interessantes.

O ano passado foi muito interessante. No início do ano foi realizada a exposição “Fabergé” no Hermitage do Estado que teve grande repercussão. Houve também uma conferência em l'Hermitage, onde também fiz duas apresentações. Ou seja, a vida científica sobre o tema Fabergé continua.

No início de junho, viajei para a Crimeia para participar da conferência anual “Os Romanov e a Crimeia”. Após a conferência, visitei Irkutsk onde dei uma palestra sobre a celebração do 175º aniversário do nascimento de Carl Fabergé. No final de junho, visitei Kaliningrado, onde foi realizada a Bienal, um concurso de pintores e artesãos, e participei como membro do júri.

Em julho, o Arquivo Histórico Russo publicou um livro, uma coleção de documentos de arquivo, dedicado ao 175º aniversário de Carl Fabergé. No outono, em Moscou, no Museu “Sobraniye” (Coleção) na rua Solyanka, houve uma exposição dedicada a um dos contemporâneos de Carl Fabergé, Fyodor (Theodor) Antonovich Lorié (1858-1920), o joalheiro. Sua loja estava localizada ao lado da loja Moscow Fabergé na Kuznetsky Most (ponte). Fui um dos coautores da monografia sobre as criações de F. A. Lorié. Finalmente, em outubro do ano passado, participei da conferência realizada em Yekaterinburg sobre a história da joalheria e a arte da lapidação de pedra. Fiz a minha apresentação sobre as peças de joalharia de lapidação de pedra, os presentes diplomáticos recebidos em 1881-1917 que foram expostos anteriormente no Gabinete de Sua Majestade.

Um ano antes, em outubro de 2020, o arquivo de Tatiana Fabergé foi transferido pela administradora de Tatiana Fyodorovna para o Arsenal do Kremlin de Moscou. Em abril do ano passado, foi realizada uma conferência no Arsenal do Kremlin de Moscou sobre o estudo desse arquivo. Participei ativamente da conferência e falei sobre o significado deste arquivo para a literatura global “Fabergiana”. No final do ano passado, uma importante exposição foi realizada em Londres, no Victoria and Albert Museum. A exposição foi dedicada ao trabalho da filial londrina da empresa Fabergé, mas seu assunto foi muito mais amplo. É muito interessante e surpreendente que em nosso momento difícil de pandemia global, exposições tão grandes e surpreendentes sejam realizadas. Além disso, no final do ano, os tradicionais leilões da Christie’s e da Sotheby’s foram realizados em Londres. Fiquei especialmente satisfeito com o leilão da Christie’s onde foi vendida a coleção dos Woolfs (cônjuges) – que se tornou famosa há mais de 40 anos.

O que te deixou especialmente feliz?

Os Preços muito bons para as obras de arte Fabergé. Foi feito um catálogo separado da coleção de 86 peças de arte criadas pela firma Carl Fabergé e coletadas pelos Woolfs, e houve uma séria luta por elas; como resultado, o preço subiu duas ou três vezes e, às vezes, cinco vezes. Entre os lotes mais sofisticados estava um raminho de morangos silvestres em um copo de cristal de rocha com folhas de jade e bagas esmaltadas que foi vendido por £ 325.000. Um broche de ouro e platina desenhado por Alma Pihl e decorado com um micro mosaico de pedras preciosas foi vendido por € 350.000 (em vez dos estimados £ 70.000-90.000)

Um ovo de Páscoa feito de jaspe vermelho por Mikhail Perkhin foi vendido por £ 200.000. A mídia corretamente chamou esses leilões de “triunfantes” e eles ainda precisam ser considerados.

Em abril, também participei do Spring Antique Salon localizado no centro comercial Gostiny Dvor (em Moscou) onde houve um grande número de visitantes. Os participantes obviamente estavam ansiosos pela comunicação e pela oportunidade de mostrar suas aquisições.

Você participa das atividades da filial regional de Ulyanovsk da Sociedade Imperial Ortodoxa Palestina (IOPS). Como isso se relaciona com a Fundação Fabergé?

Recentemente, tornei-me membro pleno da filial regional de Simbirsk (Ulyanovsk) do IOPS.

Há seis anos, em dezembro de 2015, foi criado o Museu dedicado a Vasily Ivanovich Zuev (1870 - 1941), um miniaturista Fabergé, no Centro de Educação Complementar Infantil no assentamento de Cherdakov, localizado a 30 km de Ulyanovsk. Nascido no distrito de Cherdaklinsky, Vasily Zuev participou da criação de 12 ovos de Páscoa imperiais e criou mais de 200 retratos em miniatura para o Gabinete de Sua Majestade. Os esboços originais de Eugene Fabergé feitos na década de 1930 estavam entre as exposições do Museu (foram doados por Tatiana Fabergé), assim como os retratos dedicados ao tema Fabergé. Nos últimos seis anos, o Museu Vasily Zuev foi reabastecido com obras de miniaturistas contemporâneos. Em 2016, a Fundação Fabergé estabeleceu a Ordem de Vasily Zuev. Em 2017, havia 20 Cavaleiros desta Ordem, agora seu número é 80. Os pintores, os Cavaleiros desta Ordem, doam suas obras ao Museu Zuev. Ao longo dos anos, o Museu organizou mais de 20 concursos, nos quais participaram vários milhares de crianças e escolares. Infelizmente, em 30 de março de 2020, a reunião de convidados na comemoração dos 150 anos de Vasily Zuev não foi realizada por causa da epidemia mundial. Mas em janeiro de 2020, muitos artistas e mestres receberam as ordens de Vasily Zuev, incluindo os esmaltadores (30 pessoas), os sucessores das tradições de Vasily Zuev, na cidade de Rostov Veliky (Rostov, o Grande). As atividades da Fundação Fabergé continuam, o número de membros da Fundação está aumentando, embora nos últimos 25 anos, por razões naturais, cerca de 70 Cavaliers dos prêmios da Fundação tenham ido para um mundo melhor.

No aniversário, em 2020, foi publicado o segundo livro dedicado a Vasily Zuev (o primeiro de 220 páginas foi publicado em 2017). O segundo livro de 520 páginas chamava-se “Vasily Zuev e seus sucessores”. O livro inclui novos materiais de arquivo sobre a história da empresa Fabergé e as biografias de 60 Cavaleiros da Ordem de Vasily Zuev.

Recentemente foi mencionado que o senhor foi agraciado com o honorário comemorativa “Ordem do Imperador Alexandre III”, que tipo de prêmio é este?

A “Ordem de Alexandre III” é o prêmio da Sociedade Imperial Ortodoxa Palestina.

A propósito, qual de seus muitos prêmios é o mais precioso para você?

O título de Acadêmico Honorário da Academia Russa de Artes é o prêmio mais precioso para mim.

No que você está trabalhando agora?

Em dezembro de 2020, sob os auspícios da Fundação Fabergé, foi publicada minha monografia, livro de referência “Prêmio, Placas de Honra e Presentes do Gabinete de Sua Majestade. 1881-1917” (576 páginas) e “Index of Names” incluindo 2.500 sobrenomes (48 páginas). Atualmente estou trabalhando no segundo livro semelhante. Infelizmente, tivemos eventos tristes nos últimos quatro anos. Em fevereiro de 2020, a presidente honorária da Fundação Memorial Fabergé, Sra. Tatyana Fyodorovna Fabergé, faleceu, apenas três semanas antes de completar 90 anos. Sergey Ivanovich Kvashnin, membro pleno da Academia Russa de Artes e fundador da Casa da Moeda Volga-Vyatka, tornou-se o presidente da Fundação. Infelizmente, ele ocupou esse cargo por apenas um ano e meio e morreu repentinamente de Covid-19 em 28 de outubro do ano passado. É necessário prestar homenagem a Sergey Ivanovich Kvashnin, uma figura destacada na arte da joalheria russa, o único acadêmico da Academia Russa de Artes.

Há cinco anos, você iniciou o projeto editorial “Ucrânia e Fabergé”. Como está progredindo? Os eventos recentes em nossos países afetaram o projeto?

A dinastia Fabergé estava realmente muito ligada à Ucrânia. Em abril passado, a Fundação Memorial Fabergé completou 25 anos. Ao longo dos anos, mais de 700 pessoas de 20 países do mundo tornaram-se membros da Memorial Foundation, incluindo 350 pessoas da Rússia e 140 da Ucrânia. 30 pessoas desta lista são da República da Crimeia que retornou à Rússia em março de 2014 e das regiões de Lugansk e Donetsk. No início de junho de 2014, estive na Ucrânia pela última vez e desde então não fui lá, então meu projeto “Ucrânia e Fabergé” desacelerou e apenas algumas partes do projeto foram concluídas.

Em dezembro de 2015, foi publicado nosso livro conjunto “Carl Fabergé e Joseph Marshak”, escrito em conjunto com Tatiana Fabergé e Natalia Sapfirova (Kiev). Em maio do ano passado, Natalia Sapfirova, chefe do programa “Ucrânia e Fabergé”, pesquisadora da nossa Fundação, defendeu sua tese de doutorado sobre as obras de arte do notável joalheiro ucraniano Joseph Marshak.

Galina Semyonova, para a Rough&Polished