Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry

Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month.

Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational articles, and translations are published - a flow of information is created for everyone associated with the world of jewellery art and creativity. Vacancies, announcements of various events are posted, experts’ opinions are collected on the questions of interest to readers.

The Battle of the Jewellers annual competition is regularly held.

Dmitry Tataurov, the founder of this project, told Rough&Polished about the competition, the special features of Yekaterinburg’s jewellery sector and the Typical Jeweller website.

How did you come to the jewellery theme and what is attractive to you?

My father had a very small workshop as he was engaged in jewellery and stone cutting. As a child, I always came to my father and watched with my eyes wide open how a fine and beautiful piece of jewellery as appearing from a piece of metal and natural stone. And when my father was not at home, I brought my classmates to his workshop.

We had a lot of literature at home related to gemstones and cutting&polishing and manufacturing technologies. I was raised in this environment, watched much and read a lot. As I got older, I began reading jewellery magazines, catalogues, got interested in the jewellery history, read in English about Carl Fabergé and his company. So, it all started in my childhood.

Why is it, Typical Jeweller?

When the rapid development of social networks began, I wanted to create a platform that would bring together the jewellers from different countries.

The plans were ambitious and even seemed impossible, but I always believed that everything would work out. So, in 2012, the Typical Jeweller website was launched that brought together many jewellers, gem cutters&polishes and designers. Everyone can find the information they need, including the necessary knowledge, meet like-minded people, get a piece of advice, find a job - and even their own destiny! Once, in the first year of the Typical Jeweller website, I introduced two jewellers from different countries to each other, and now they live together, got married, and have children.

The platform makes everyone accessible and open in a common desire to promote the Russian jewellery industry.

And this year, we held a charity event and helped a young disabled guy Victor who really wanted to enter the jewellery business, but did not have such an opportunity. We raised funds to buy tools and equipment so that Victor could do jewellery pieces at home. Hundreds of jewellers responded and began to send him rollers, rotary and other tools, and even a workbench. We sent him a large package of tools from the Typical Jeweller store.

The idea to give this name to the website came quickly - we used the word “jeweller” as a basis, and I added the word “typical”. One of the meanings of this word is “real”, and this is really a platform for real jewellers who love their work.

How did the idea of ​​your Competition come about, how does it differ from other similar ones?

There were many ideas and ways of developing the project. Everyone sought thrill and wanted some adrenaline, and I suggested holding an online jewellery competition to see what today’s jewellers are making. In 2013, we held the first competition, Battle of the Jewellers, which caused a great resonance from the jewellers, and we decided to develop it in the future.

The name “Battle of the Jewellers” came to our mind at once as it should be something large-scale and bright. Everyone wants to win, which means they have to fight.

The main difference and advantage of our Competition are that it is an online one, there are no such projects in Russia, and there are only a few such online jewellery competitions in the world. Second, anyone with any skill level can take part in it. Third, absolutely open and transparent voting at the preliminary stage makes it possible to discover new talents and our Competition turns into a ‘proud moment’ for a winner. For nine years, we have discovered thousands of new names. Participation in this Competition is a way to be recognized, be promoted, find new fans of their works.

Fourth, the award panel of our Competition consisted of 28 members this year, including those from Japan, Miami, and New York, and they chose the prizewinners. This completely excludes any bribery, collusion, and other underhand dealings.

This makes our Competition different from all others held in the world.

How has the Competition changed over time, what is its agenda?

The first Competition was attended by 27 jewellers, mainly from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kostroma. For nine years, the Competition’s geography has become wider and covered almost all the Russian cities. Later on, the CIS countries joined our Competition such as Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Georgia.

This year, 30 new countries of the world took part in the Competition, including the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, England, France, South Africa, Nigeria, Cuba, Italy, Denmark, Czech Republic, Poland, and many others.

This year, the rules of the Competition changed and now, the award panel chooses the winners among the finalists. Previously, the winners were chosen directly by the website participants by voting.

The award panel includes famous jeweller Ilgiz Fazulzyanov; as well as Roman Karakurchi, the founder of the International Jewellery School; Akiko Shinzato, the designer from Japan; Mark Terne, the jewellery teacher from Miami; Larisa Zolotova and Tatyana Baboshina, the representatives of the State Hermitage Museum; Elena Denisova, the teacher at the Ural Federal University; Anastasia Yakovleva, the chief artist of the Russkiye Samotsvety (Russian Gems) company, and other recognized art critics and people of the jewellery industry.

How did the pandemic and lockdowns affect your project?

The pandemic significantly increased the number of participants because this is an online competition. People began to spend much more time on the Internet and social networks than before the lockdowns and became much more active online.

The number of participants has grown to 450. There are more interesting works, and some honoured jewellers, the experienced members of the Union of Artists of Russia having a special status in this area, take part in our Competition now, even the jewellers who were the winners in many other well-known competitions in Russia. We keep in touch with the organizers and participants of the jewellery competitions held in Russia and abroad. Our Battle of the Jewellers competition has been recognized by many jewellery exhibitions and museums in the country.

To date, the agenda of the Competition is to attract as many participants as possible and be sure that their works are relevant and of high quality.

Who participated in the current Competition?

Vladimir Maisel, a Union of Artists’ member; Yulia Gogol, a master of stone-cutting art from St. Petersburg; Dmitry Kuznetsov, a virtuoso jeweller in filigree from Novosibirsk; Stanislav Malov, an engraver from Magnitogorsk, and Alan Revere from San Francisco, well-known all over the world and highly respected in the USA, are among the famous participants in the 9th Battle of the Jewellers.

This year, a funny situation was … We announced the call for applications six months before the Competition, and Yan Mikhailov from St. Petersburg with his Elephant bead submitted an application in the very first minute, and Alan Revere sent his jewellery item a minute before the deadline for accepting applications. As a result, both became the prizewinners of the Competition in their nominations. Yan’s jewellery piece won the Audience Award and collected the most ‘likes’ and the people’s love. It turns out that one participant was almost late but won, and the second jeweller came first and took the main prize.

It is impossible to name all the participants, but all of them - even those not mentioned here - made their contribution.

What trends can be seen?

As in the previous competitions, the trend is jewellery with natural precious and coloured semi-precious stones. Among the Russian jewellers, there is a strong trend towards a decrease in the number of gold items and an increase in silver jewellery. Due to the general economic situation in Russia and the pandemic in the world, many lightweight jewellery pieces with man-made coloured stones have appeared.

The Russian jewellers offer lower-end stones in their pieces and more semi-precious and inexpensive studs.

Do you have a favourite stone?

I like bright stones - opals from Australia or Mexico. As for the popular non-precious stones, I like tourmalines and tanzanites. I also like amethysts that were always popular. In general, the market for gemstones used in jewellery has become very large, and it is interesting to watch its development. At the same time, I believe that the onslaught of man-made stones will make a distinctive mark on the jewellery industry.

How does Yekaterinburg’s jewellery differ from jewellery made in other cities?

There is traditionally a very strong jewellery school in Yekaterinburg. Mainly, the difference is in professional skill and in a large number of natural stones mined in the Urals. All this influences the design of the jewellery pieces by the Ural jewellers.

The items are very elegant and expressive based on large precious and semi-precious stones.

Can you name your favorite Yekaterinburg jewellers or designers?

Of course, I know Elena Opaleva and her famous “Gizekh Sphinx” necklace, which became a worldwide sensation in 1996. I also like the contemporary art of two Ural jewellers, the Chamovskikh and the Maxim Demidov jewellery houses. I would also like to mention the designer Anna Vaganova as her interesting and creative approach to jewellery is fascinating.

What are your plans for the future?

We are going to make the 10th Battle of the Jewellers competition in April 2022 the largest ever. We do our best to achieve this and strive to invite over 1,000 jewellers from 100 countries. We are accepting the applications now.

We are also launching a Jewellery Showcase on our website where all the Russian jewellers can post their jewellery pieces.

And I will end with the phrase that is on our coat of arms - “Jewellers of All Countries, Unite!”

Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished