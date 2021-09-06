Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in Milan and Arezzo. The IEG Group is notable in the organisation of events in six categories: Food & Beverage; Jewellery & Fashion; Tourism & Hospitality; Wellness, Sports & Leisure; Lifestyle & Innovation; Green & Technology. In the last few years, IEG started a significant expansion process abroad, also by means of joint ventures with global or local organizers (for example, in the United States, Arab Emirates, Mexico, China and India).

In 2019, IEG totalled 48 exhibitions and 190 conferences.

Mr Marco Carniello, Global Exhibition Director Jewellery & Fashion IEG kindly agreed to answer Rough&Polished' questions.

How does the lockdown affect the number of participants in the jewellery exhibitions and the customer traffic?

The jewellery market has undoubtedly suffered a lot, but it has already started its recovery from the global health crisis. Expectations are positive mainly because of the "herd immunity" of Europe expected for the month of September thanks to the vaccination campaigns in progress, with the consequent resumption of mobility, and the many requests to return to live business events.

All the players of the sector - exhibitors, visitors and professional operators – have been advocating for months to touch and admire the jewellery creations in person and rediscover the experientiality and immersiveness of a physical and “real” relationship.

In the meantime, the SAFE BUSINESS by IEG protocol and the GBAC STAR accreditation of our IEG exhibition center offer a guarantee of a safe and efficient visiting experience. Furthermore, as foreseen by the laws in force, and with the aim of protecting companies, visitors, suppliers and employees, all those entering the expo centre while trade shows are underway, must be in possession of a ‘green pass’* (those without this pass will be able to do a rapid antigen test at the Expo Centre entrance at a special price).

*To be aware of the rules for entering and sojourning in Italy, IEG offers to the international jewellery community the “SAFE TRAVEL” INFORMATION SERVICE accessible from the VO website.





Image credit: IEG



How did the IEG survive the COVID-19 pandemic?

We believe it’s a matter of adaptation and prompt reaction rather than a matter of survival. The solidity of Italian Exhibition Group - which organizes the Vicenzaoro events being among the main international trade exhibition and congress operators - and a process of digital integration undertaken a few years ago, has allowed the group to face a particularly critical moment for the exhibition industry with the necessary flexibility, in order to support the companies’ need to keep the relation with the international markets alive.

In recent months, we have created new digital formats and innovative opportunities for visibility and networking for the sector, such as WE ARE Jewellery (fully digital) and VOICE, last September in Vicenza (a hybrid event which has been the only international event in attendance of 2020).

The pandemic has confirmed the importance of the physical event which will remain central to B2B jewellery shows, but the visiting experience and all the business matching activities must be enriched by the new opportunities provided by digital platforms. This is a model undertaken with foresight over the years by IEG and represents a competitive advantage for us in order to develop innovative services and formats to support the companies and professionals.





Image credit: IEG



What hopes do you have for the upcoming VOS Vicenzaoro September?

The September edition of Vicenzaoro will be Europe’s first big event of the sector in physical presence and it will finally allow a much and long-awaited chance to build relations after almost a year of standstill. A total of over 700 brands will be exhibiting. The fair will offer a cross-section of the entire supply chain: from the best-known brands of the ICON community (sold out), to manufacturing, from production technologies to semi-finished products, from gems to packaging and services thanks to the concurrency of T.GOLD (the international show for jewellery machinery and the most innovative technologies applied to gold and jewellery processing, which traditionally takes place in January September), the new entry VO 'Clock (a B2B area dedicated to contemporary watches with 23 confirmed brands); and VO Vintage (dedicated to timepiece lovers of the watch and Jewellery).





Image credit: IEG



What top industry players do you expect to attend the exhibition?

The focus will be on the European market and partly on the Middle East, areas from which we expect most of the visitors. September will be the launch pad for a return to a more international dimension in January 2022. The fair will first and foremost be a time to get back into business, with targeted matching activities. It will also offer to all operators opportunities for meeting, networking and training with the main players in the industry: companies, opinion leaders, experts, trade media. The general expectations are positive because the last few months featured an increase in sell out due to the resumption of events and the in-person celebration special occasions such as weddings which drive the spending on jewellery. Of course, the turnover generated from tourism is still missing, offset in part by purchases generated by online and self-gratification, even and especially during lockdown periods. This autumn it will also be interesting to see the impetus that Dubai Expo 2020 will give to the entire Middle East market, including jewellery and technology with the first edition of JGT Dubai in February 2022, a new international event promoted by IEG.





Image credit: IEG



How do you assess the sentiment of potential buyers?

IEG is in a constant dialogue with companies and all the market, through continous relations with all the stakeholders such as trade associations, national and international institutions, operators. We have also developed the Vicenzaoro Buyers Index to periodically probe the sentiment and aim of foreign buyers to do business and participate in our trade events. The VBI in recent months has registered a peak, precisely in view of the next edition of VOS.

To what extent have markets of gold jewelry and high-quality vintage watches suffered from the pandemic?

It is a very positive moment for high-range vintage sector, which is expected to grow constantly from now to 2025, with watch sales in the second-wrist market estimated at between 29 and 32 billion dollars, according to The State of Fashion Watches and Jewellery Report by The Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company, 2021.

What do you think are the prospects for the diamond jewellery market?

I think diamonds will remain at the heart of jewellery in the future as it has been in the past.

How do you feel about collections of silver jewelry with diamonds?

I believe that a quality jewel of great manufacture, which is able to tell a story, always looks great with silver.

Do you think LGDs are a threat to natural diamonds?

I do not think it is a threat as long as the communication to the consumer is clear and transparent. At Vicenzaoro we will discuss the topic involving sector experts, from CIBJO to the RJC and many other players in the market.

What are your plans for the future?

We will continue to serve the international jewellery community at our best, supporting the business along with culture, correct information and innovation. We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry.

Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished