EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy

Today



Image credit: EPL Diamond





EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator and Almaty, at all major shopping centres in Moscow such as Evropeiskiy, Okhotny Ryad, Atrium ... recently, and another store - at Afimall, Moscow City, has been added to the list of the EPL stores.

Denis Turchenkov, head of the EPL PR department, told Rough&Polished how the EPL Diamond company manages to achieve this and what is being done to succeed.

Due to COVID-19, jewellers have recently switched over to online sales. At the same time, the jewellery houses are closing many stores, however, you are opening new ones.

We actually faced this challenge keeping front and centre. EPL believes that happiness lies in overcoming the obstacles on the way to the primary objective. Our company already faced the obstacles in 1998 and 2008, but thanks to them, the Must Have collection and other innovations were created. The same happened this time. We actively used selling online: a global online store was set up, which allowed each store to have an online team for selling jewellery via the Internet. And even in the countries such as Kazakhstan where the pandemic situation still remains unstable, the stores keep on operating, although, with some constraints. And in Surgut, where it took us long to open our store, the online sales targets were exceeded. It was not easy: we had to learn on the go and introduce a lot of things. But at the same time, the team spirit manifested itself and the team became stronger in spirit: everyone felt that we - the company - do not leave our own in harm’s way - and nobody was fired, not a single store was shut down. Despite the fact that all sores are in different places, everyone realized that EPL Diamond is a team. It became clear that when the offline sales resume they will add to the online sales that have grown to the offline sales level, and we will double our sales, accordingly. And that was exactly what happened as when the stores reopened, our online teams caught up or began to exceed the offline sales targets. The online sales have grown, and, by the way, our offline sales are also encouraging, we see that the level of confidence in our brand, in the good environment at the stores, and our customers like the good vibes. The fact that high-end fine jewellery moves well and the sales targets are achieved and even exceed is possible because our buyers trust us.

What was done to achieve this?

The command centre was immediately formed that made clear and correct decisions. Intensive training was organized for all our personnel taking into account the situation. The people, their enthusiasm, time and other resources were mobilized and directed towards achieving some meaningful results. Different strategies were developed such as home delivery, ‘boxes of happiness,’ in which you could choose jewellery and much more. But the main thing is that during the lockdown, everyone was busy, and the entire EPL staff worked efficiently as a coordinated team.

This is largely explained by the efforts made by the founder of the company Pyotr Fyodorov. Thanks to him and the EPL board, we have a very strong corporate culture and everyone understands the company's goal and contributes to its achievement. The employees know their product and their main concrete task is to meet the sales target or to exceed sales numbers, which is better, and to make our customers happier.

We are now talking more about retail, but EPL is a group of companies and a large team, it has many lines of activities - franchising, accounting, product control, IT, advertising, marketing, accounting, HR, etc. In our company, every employee knows the EPL’s goal, knows the product and his or her specific contribution to achieving this goal. And if it is necessary to mobilize, everyone understands why this is required.

This is just some kind of a Japanese approach.

Now, each brick-and-mortar store has an online team and its own online store. A technology has been developed to attract customers there that makes it possible to track each client's visit, so, it is clear who should be paid for servicing a buyer. Therefore, when I talked with our colleagues and sales consultants in Novosibirsk, Surgut, Nursultan, I heard words of gratitude for giving them the opportunity to continue working, they were trained for new technologies ... In Kazakhstan, an online store was launched in three days, which was very difficult with such an product range, such specific goods, on such a scale as that of EPL, especially abroad; and everything - including the legal issues, delivery and much more - was done so that the people received a full-fledged tool to earn money and maintain their families. Our team began to develop actively and brought the sales (and their personal income) to the pre-pandemic level. Of course, the current situation is not good, but thanks to the challenges, the team spirit became stronger, and any of our employees can confirm this. Business is a team game, and if the team spirit is high, it is possible to move the mountains.

We have a group that includes all the company’s employees, and our management team periodically shares the experience with the group. And during the pandemic, the vision of the situation was actively shown to us - happiness lies in overcoming the obstacles, and if we overcome them, everything will be fine, we will be able to continue the growth and development. We also work internationally and an online store is being launched now in Vilnius, Lithuania, and in Vancouver, Canada, we also develop our business actively in the US. In Miami, we have two own stores launched before the pandemic and the sales are growing there now.

I keep contacts with our foreign partners who speak highly of our jewellery quality. After a successful start in trading our jewellery, our Mongolian partners in Ulaan Baator completely switched over to it.



Image credit: EPL Diamond



If we talk about your trading activity abroad, is it mainly a franchise?

Yes, Vilnius, Canada, and Ulaan Baator make our franchise network, we have been honing our business model for many years to make it successful, and we deliberately took our time to be able to provide people with a quality product, so that the business would bring really good results. And just a year and a half later, more than one hundred stores were opened based on this approach. Now, the franchise network consists of 116 stores across Russia and in other countries. The franchise department provides a partnership opportunity to the businesmen who consider the partnership and apply for it. Although we conduct a thorough risk assessment, we check the counterparties even at the level of accounting.

For example, I heard the opinion that EPL operates in franchise retail only, and has practically no own manufacturing facilities.

Our goods are sold both in our own retail chain and via our franchise network. Our own retail chain includes Russian cities such as Moscow, Novosibirsk, Yakutsk, Surgut, Kazan, plus two stores in the shopping centres in Miami. The staff of sellers has been completely renewed in the stores, our best business operators work there, the sales go through the online store, and we allocate substantial attention to this area ... Well, all the values ​​and rules of the EPL team are implemented there, they work and bring results.

It is no secret that many Yakut jewellers work with the Indian diamonds, they send the Yakut rough diamonds for cutting and polishing to the Indian centres where it is cheaper; there are different schemes, without which the Yakut cutting and jewellery manufacturing cannot survive - there is such an opinion. But your example suggests that such a possibility exists.

It is possible thanks to an important point that some time ago, Pyotr S. Fyodorov arranged the work in such a way that our contractors - including the cutters, jewellery setters and other workers - switched over to a piecework pay and became a kind of entrepreneurs. This is of key importance because a business is either efficient or not.

What additional anti-crisis measures do you take?

First, we have always showed our concern for customers. And we always look at what works best. If these are bloggers, we work with bloggers. If this is work with the personnel, we work with our personnel - the employees really are of key importance. Therefore, we train our salespeople and choose those who are best to do our work.



Image credit: EPL Diamond



You get rough diamonds from ALROSA. Where are the diamond cutting, jewellery designing and other processing carried out?

In Yakutia and Moscow. We have designers in Moscow, on Serpukhovskaya St., and the manufacturing is here, too. As for the ‘lack of manufacturing facilities’, you can take a look at our cutting workshops, we carry out the entire cycle of the jewellery manufacturing - we cut the stones, cast the metal, insert the studs. Accordingly, we have improved both the rough diamond selection system and the finished product distribution system.

Does all this bring results and is the jewellery sold thanks to the Yakutian Diamonds brand?

Yes, it works thanks to the Yakutian Diamonds brand, but I think that EPL has done its best to ensure that the Yakutian Diamonds brand could gain trust.

Our sales consultants are proud that they are able to take special customized orders from our clients. It is possible because we have our own production facilities where any exclusive jewellery piece can be made according to the client’s sketch design.

Can a jewellery piece be studded with any gem, not necessarily with a diamond?

We used to be a mono-brand with only diamonds and diamond jewellery in our product line. Later on, a chrome diopside collection was created called Blossom, and the chrome diopside became the ambassador of this collection. The EPL manufacturers have set themselves such an ambitious task - to give the beauty of this amazing stone and the happiness to all women. To achieve this, a lot of efforts were made in marketing, purchasing, and processing. This gemstone is softer, cutting it is more difficult than cutting the emerald, but we see that it is gaining popularity with our customers, and more and more jewellery pieces with this stone are sold. There are also other stones in our collections such as a garnet, topaz and amethyst that look luxurious, especially when studded together with diamonds.

And, perhaps, it is also worth adding about the Grace collection, which also arouses the buyers’ interest. As far as we know, this is made with lab-grown diamonds.

In general, we live in an age when everything is changing thanks to technology and many other things. The new generations are growing up with new values. And one of them is the environment protection, the preservation of the Earth. EPL always keeps up with the times, and our answer is the Grace collection with the lab-grown diamonds. Thanks to it, people got the opportunity to buy fancy colour diamond jewellery with blue, pink, yellow stones grown in a lab. It should also be noted that the characteristics of lab-grown diamonds and the mined ones are identical. And these diamonds are cut in the same way as the natural diamonds. They offer many positive features - first, a rare colour; second, availability; third, the environment preservation. People understand these factors, so, the sales are growing, and the sales are really large.



Image credit: EPL Diamond



We know that it is easy to grow coloured diamonds in large quantities. Was EPL the first to start promoting them in our country?

The practice shows that these diamonds and lab-grown diamond jewellery are becoming more popular, and the EPL team is proud to be among the first to introduce them into our product line. We believe this provides our clients with a wider choice.

As for me, EPL is a school of business and life as you find yourself among the entrepreneurs, learn new truths, accept the concepts and rules that shape your views, and feel that you can really develop and achieve good results. One of my duties in the company is to write articles about the diamonds and jewellery. The history shows that the kings and queens always wore insignia - large-size diamonds, sapphires, rubies ... And it turns out that the gems attract attention and give off special vibes. When you put on a jewellery piece, you can see that everything changes and you have a different look, smile, gait, self-awareness, a way of presentation yourself.

The diamonds allow a person to achieve success in different areas of life - be it a career growth or a successful business - and even to find the person’s better half. A person wearing a diamond has a certain status of a successful person. Of course, the success is measured not only by money, but we work in the business that makes people successful and happy.

The magical properties of the stones is a separate subject. For example, the chrome diopside - thanks to its green colour and duality refracting light and giving off sparks - has a calming effect on the psyche of the person who wears it, makes it easier to associate with people. The diamonds enhance greatly the personal charm, leadership qualities, help in establishing contacts, and it is important as we all communicate with one another. But for many, buying a diamond is not affordable, or they think it is an extra, unnecessary spending. So, EPL created the Must Have collection, with the price for a diamond jewellery piece starting from about 2,500 roubles, so, anyone can afford buying it. I bought a jewellery piece - a butterfly with a diamond - for my four-year-old daughter and she does not take it off. I believe that when a person purchases a diamond jewellery piece, it is like launching a process that allows the person to change the life for the better in all areas and to achieve more.

A year ago, EPL won the ‘One Hundred Best Goods of Russia’ contest. What was the best jewellery piece?

In this rather prestigious and difficult contest, we presented the transformer earrings and a number of other jewellery items. It was held in two stages: first, we were the winners in Yakutsk, and then, we won at the federal level, in the ‘Jewellery’ and ‘Jewellery Company’ categories. We were granted a certificate allowing the company to use the P-100 trademark, ‘One Hundred Best Goods’.

Last year, we won several awards, one of them was ‘One Hundred Best Enterprises of Russia’ in the ‘Innovation and Development’ nomination. This happened thanks to an ‘EPL code’ technology developed by our manufacturers. This is an encrypted code applied to each jewellery piece. A special section has been developed on the official website where you enter this code and receive a certificate of validity with the full information about the product. If you purchased a jewellery piece from EPL anywhere and want to make sure that it was really manufactured by our company, you just go to the site, type in the code and receive a certificate - an online and printed ones. There is much work behind this, but, it gives an additional guarantee of authenticity to our customers. And if they trust us, they buy and recommend our jewellery to other people.

EPL is a good example of how a company achieves growing sales through giving better service to our customers. But this is done to take care about them. It was the same with the palladium alloy when the WHO’s study showed that watches, buttons, etc. including jewellery with a nickel alloy cause allergy in highly allergic individuals, pregnant women, etc. A lot of efforts were made to transfer our entire range of jewellery in white gold to manufacture the goods using a palladium alloy that is more expensive, fragile (and harder to work with).

About trust. We have recently sold two diamonds to a client for six and a half million roubles - what is this if not the clients’ trust in the EPL brand? Or, people who were our company’s employees often become its franchisee partners, open their own jewellery stores, trust their capital, invest energy and resources in developing this business.

EPL has an ambitious goal to have 3,000 stores around the world.

Making people happier so that our jewellery becomes available to more people is the main concept of the ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ brand.

To sum up, we strive to ensure that every person in the world, all our customers, clients, and partners can be successful and happy.

***

Sergey Vinokurov, seller of the ‘EPL. Yakutsk diamonds’ jewellery at the ‘Gallery Moscow‘ Shopping Centre, said “When I came to the company having no work experience as a salesperson at the store, I had a fear that disappeared at once when the training began, it was a regular training for the types of gold, diamond characteristics, and collections. This training, of course, gave me confidence. From the first month, the sales became better thanks to my knowledge.

“And during the pandemic, when the shopping centres were closed, I got anxious again: what would I do, how to earn money. But at EPL where much attention is paid to supporting the sellers, we were paid a salary and were socially protected. We were immediately offered retraining for online sales - the teacher was provided and everyone had a chance to study, talk to the teacher. So, I started trading online, and now I have some experience. My opportunities became wider,” he continued.

“As for diamonds, I want to add one thing - I have a regular customer who said that she used to buy jewellery with cubic zirconia as she could not afford a better jewellery piece. But when this customer switched over to a diamond jewellery she realized how this affected her behavior and communication. So, the diamonds really give self-confidence to many people...” he said.

Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished