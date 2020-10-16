News

Mountain Province Diamonds announces 3Q 2020 production results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 from the Gahcho Kué diamond mine.

Diamcor misses another deadline to file audited financial statements

Diamcor Mining has once again missed the extended deadline to file its audited financial statements and corresponding management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2020.

ALROSA posts Q3 and 9M 2020 operating results

ALROSA reported its Q3 2020 diamond production of 9.2 m carats and a q-o-q increase in sales to 5 m carats. 9M 2020 diamond production declined to 22.9 m carats, and sales amounted to 15.1 m carats.

Muzo emerald and diamond necklace to be auctioned on 29 November in Hong Kong

Christie’s will unveil the Muzo Emerald and Diamond Double Rivière by Edmond Chin for the House of Boghossian, to lead the flagship auction of Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels sale on 29 November.

Synthetic diamonds growing, demand-driven by retailers rather than consumers – Bonas

Synthetic diamonds have grown exponentially over the years, but remain relatively small compared to the natural diamond market, according to an expert from the Bonas Group.

Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"

Exclusive

aderito_gaspar_xx.pngAdvanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production, and of Camagico, both located in the province of Lunda-Norte, in the East of Angola.

How do you see the future of the Angolan diamond industry facing COVID-19?

Our production is being stocked at its destination point, which is SODIAM [Diamond Trading Company of Angola], in order to identify customers who are buyers of these productions and then relieve the projects that are still in production.

What is the impact of the pandemic on the operations of the Lunhinga project?

In operational terms, we maintained the main operation, which is mining, although we had trouble in terms of logistics and staff mobility due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. The biggest constraint on the project is the financial one: the world diamond markets have been severely affected. With no customers to buy the production, the project finds itself with cash flow difficulties. However, we believe in better days.

What measures have been taken to prevent the new coronavirus?

The project implemented measures in advance. The first measure was the confinement of staff. We are working on a rotation basis and have a number of employees and collaborators who maintain essential services.

Are the jobs guaranteed?

Reducing staff is not on our agenda. We stand out for the protection of employment and the economic condition of families.

How large is the staff at Lunhinga?

The Lunhinga Project has 358 workers, most of whom come from the old Luô Project. We do some recruitment for some specific areas.

Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola

