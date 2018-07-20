In half a century, there will be another system of assessing valuables, and everything of natural origin - including diamonds - will sharply increase in price

Today

Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, Moscow hosted an exhibition of the Qatar Museums, called "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and Rivers," which was opened on 11 July 2018. Alex Popov, Head of the World Diamond Museum, which is the organizer of the exhibition, tells about this event in his interview to Rough & Polished.

With the advent of cultured pearls at the start of last century, natural pearls were virtually edged out from the market. Cultured pearls are divided into two large categories - sea and river pearls. What is the difference between them - between natural, cultured sea and cultured river pearls, - including prices?

Today, it is very difficult to measure the difference in price, because it is continually changing. But I would argue with the opinion that cultured pearls edged out natural pearls from the market. I would say that civilization and utterly merciless exploitation of the seas resulted in a situation where natural pearls simply disappeared in the quantities used to be available before and their fishing turned profitless. Besides, the studies performed have shown that the mollusk population in those seas where there were always a lot of pearls fell in a sharp way. So, the withdrawal of natural pearls from the market is explained not only by competition, but also by objective, natural causes. This is in the first place.

Secondly, it should be noted that even now, given the widespread production of cultured pearls around the world, their cost is not so low. Today, if you want to buy a good string of pearls, even cultured ones, its price may come up to six figures. That is, the picture is not so simple as it may seem. The first technological breakthrough in the production of cultured pearls was made in Japan by the entrepreneur Kōkichi Mikimoto, who started producing sea pearls. The second technological breakthrough came a few decades ago, with the advent of river pearls, which are much cheaper than their sea counter parts. River pearls are three or four times cheaper compared with the sea pearls. This is a very significant difference, and, of course, this kind of pearls is now starting to gain momentum. At the same time, natural or wild pearls in terms of price are now an auction item. Asking about their price is like asking what the current price for paintings by Rembrandt is – this price can only be determined at an auction.







Tiara of Archduchess Marie Valerie. Made with large pearls from the Pacific Ocean’s pearl oysters for Archduchess Marie Valerie (1868 -1924), the daughter of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, known as Sissi, spouse of Franz Joseph I of Austria. Vienna, Austria, 1913, Gold, silver, diamonds and pearls.





Why not then revive the fishing for natural wild pearls given such high prices? It could be a good business, couldn’t it?

I have not heard of attempts to revive such pearl fishing, but I've heard of attempts to start cultivating pearls in the Persian Gulf using the Japanese technology. Although, it seems to me that there are people who think about it. And it is in Qatar.

Now we are witnessing a competition between lab-grown diamonds gaining strength in the market and natural diamonds. For the pearl market, such a contest is already over. In your view, what kind of experience can the diamond market borrow from the pearl market?

When De Beers rolled out its Lightbox initiative, I saw two things in it. First, I saw that they think about the fate of the company in twenty years from now. Secondly, I saw that within their five-year plan they are trying to consolidate their assets in order to maintain their global dominance. I will explain what is behind this. It's no secret that 60% of ALROSA's products are the so-called "Indian goods", that is, these are small stones, which before the Second World War were actually not used for diamond manufacturing, as there was no one interested in this. But India started to cut and polish these rough diamonds and earn money on this. However, the polished diamonds produced from them are mostly stones of incomprehensible color, containing various inclusions and traded at $100 a carat in the market.

The American market, the most important market for the diamond industry, is currently going through transformation. And these small natural stones of low colors and with inclusions are being replaced by lab-grown diamonds of good quality, also traded at $100 a carat. Why buy nondescript natural stones in such a price category, when you can buy lab-grown stones with higher characteristics? Put yourself in the shoes of a modestly living housewife who wants to buy a ring, and she does not have much money, she has only a thousand dollars. If lab-grown diamonds will replace natural diamonds in this category in the market, the development of many diamond deposits - which basically produce such goods - will become loss-making. And for the Indians it will be all same what to manufacture - they will switch to cutting and polishing synthetic diamonds.







A seven strings Gulf pearl necklace made in Qatar by the leader of pearls of the country: Husain ALFARDAN. The necklace is made with perfectly matching pearls. It takes years and thousands of pearls to succeed into such a creation. Private collection.



At the same time, it should also be said that the prime cost of growing half-carat diamonds is today about one hundred dollars. That is, selling it for five hundred, you will get a very high profit. It is a very good, a wonderful business model! People dream of such a model. And even if the profit falls by 50%, it is still a good profit, because production costs are covered by sales within a year and a half or two, given the right quantities of goods produced. That is, De Beers will now invest $ 90 million in a factory in Oregon, and it will work. In other words, they will actually get the machines they installed there free of charge in two years. They will have this factory pay back their money. Well, in three years maximum. They have at once turned to be monopolists, because no one has the money to invest in so many machines. In other words, those players in this market, who have from two to ten machines, are virtually doomed. They will never be able to compete in terms of price. De Beers simply came and removed everyone from the market. After the exhibition in Las Vegas, prices for lab-grown diamonds have already went down by 21% - for small stones. Prices for large stones are not yet affected, but prices for smaller stones have already dipped.

Well, let's say that De Beers will be able to divide the diamond market into synthetic and natural markets. But if there will be no new large diamond fields discovered, what will happen in 50 years?

Then the owners of large natural diamonds will be living in a paradise - their stones will rise in price three times as much. (Laughs.)

Taking this step, De Beers kills three birds with one stone. First, the company earns enormous money for its shareholders. Secondly, it eliminates all the competition in the synthetic diamond market, becoming a monopolist in this field. And, thirdly, it puts in disadvantage all those who mine small diamonds, including ALROSA. It should be noted that the output of large stones without inclusions in Namibia, Botswana and Angola is higher, so the first victim in this situation will be ALROSA. And what if, as a result of all these transformations in the market, ALROSA's clients will refuse to buy small stones and start buying only stones weighing half a carat or more? The company will then raise prices. And De Beers will immediately follow the suit.







Old pearl fishing boats are floating around the spectacular Museum of Islamic Art in Doha. The boat where used to dive for pearls, and the last dive was in the years 1970s.





Let us now turn back to this remarkable exhibition of pearls organized by the World Diamond Museum. In your opinion, which of the exhibits deserve special attention of its visitors?

First of all, I would like the visitors of this exhibition to understand the most important thing behind natural wild pearls, the beautiful and most famous pieces of which are displayed there, including a necklace from the private collection of Hussain Alfardan, the most prominent pearl trader of Qatar; jewelry pieces made by Cartier; Elizabeth Taylor’s pearl earrings from Bulgari; the brooch designed by Salvador Dali; and old jewels of the royal houses of Europe, including the magnificent tiara of Archduchess Marie Valerie of Austria. The main thing about pearls is the labor required to get them. Just imagine how many divers should be there, how many times they must dive into the water and how many shells they should lift to the surface and open them to make it possible to put together the seven-string pearl necklace from the collection of Hussein Alfardan. This takes years and the work of hundreds of divers who risked their lives. This is incredible work.

I know people who, having inherited pearl jewelry, put it up for auction and suddenly get a lot of money, which becomes a pleasant surprise. This is the nature of pearls. I think that in half a century there will be another system of assessing valuables, and everything of natural origin - including diamonds - will sharply increase in price. This is the same thing that happens with paintings, which have also appreciated to a great extent. Nobody expected that paintings would set annual price records at auctions.







Pearls from a mussel fished in the Mississippi river in north America. Qatar Museum collections.





Could you briefly describe the role of the World Diamond Museum in organizing this exhibition? Is it a step towards implementing your announced program of exhibitions to be run in various countries?

As far back as 2017, the World Diamond Museum agreed that it would bring a jewelry and diamond exhibition to the State Historical Museum in Moscow. With the announcement of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, it was possible to show the magnificent collection of the Qatar Museums to the Russian audience, which we did. This exhibition is the first significant project of our museum.

At the same time, we are working on an Internet and multimedia project, which will be shown and will begin to travel around the world in the second half of 2019. Our photographers, designers and editors are working on the colorful album of “Diamonds - Facets of Mankind,” in which the connection between humanity and diamonds will be told and shown in a completely new light. The book is to be published in early 2019. The editor of this prestigious publication is Dr. Usha Balakrishnan, who leads the team of authors and researchers from various countries.

Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished