How to combine the colors of jewelry correctly

On the eve of the New Year holidays, women on all continents rush to jewelry stores and shopping malls to choose exclusive jewelry for themselves, thanks to which they will look even more irresistible.

At the same time, the approach to the choice of precious products from representatives of the beautiful half of humanity is, of course, purely individual. Some women love gold jewelry, others - silver, and some do not know how to choose them at all!

Fortunately, metals of different colors are very well combined. French jewelry designers share their tips on this subject, whose advice is given by an online resource tendances.orange.fr.

Take into account the complexion

First of all, it should be remembered that jewelry in gold or bronze tones is recommended rather for dark-skinned or dark-skinned women.

Jewelry made of silvery metals, on the contrary, are allies of light or pinkish skin.

Of course, we are not talking about absolute rules or, God forbid, discrimination based on skin color!

In any case, nothing prevents you from choosing one or even several tones. If the skin is matte leather, it is definitely worth decorating both hands with gold rings. At the same time, it is very acceptable to wear silver earrings, which, for example, will be perfectly combined with brown hair.

Accumulation of jewelry

Accumulation is a reliable way when it comes to mixing jewelry of different colors.

So, on a beautiful white blouse with a V-neck, you can, for example, combine a gold, silver and pearl necklace.

Similarly, you should not abandon the use of this approach when choosing bracelets or rings.

At the same time, it must be remembered that accumulation is applicable, unless it is widespread everywhere. Therefore, you should give preference to only one area of the body: the neck, arms or wrists, but not all at the same time.

Limit the number of mixtures

When combining jewelry of different colors, it is important to take into account what material they are made of (gold, steel, leather, silk, brass ...).

At the same time, it should be remembered about the style - an ensemble in the style of boho, rock, chic and so on.

Nothing prevents you from combining jewelry of different colors or two compatible materials, such as pearls and silk, in a bohemian style.

On the other hand, not very harmonious combinations should be avoided. So, wearing a black leather strap, a medallion around the neck and acetate earrings does not go well.

Bid on hybrid products

The jewelry market is rich in offers for every taste. Therefore, there should not be any problems with the purchase of hybrid jewelry of different colors.

The rings are a wonderful combination of gold and silver, as well as colored inserts in necklaces.

In addition to various materials and styles, the composition of jewelry mixes should include stones. Sapphire, onyx, diamond, emerald... It should be remembered that not all stones are combined with each other, as well as with the color of your skin.

In any case, the correct approach is the following: before you buy a new piece of jewelry, make sure when trying it on that it really suits you. At the same time, do not hesitate to ask the opinion of your companion or companion.

Following these few tips, harmony will surely reign in your jewelry compositions!

Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished