Exclusive

Dr Silviu Reinhorn, CEO, LUSIX: “We see many opportunities to grow”

Dr Silviu Reinhorn, the CEO of LUSIX holds a PhD in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He brings with him 20 years of experience in business and R&D management, as well as vast experience in strategic planning and business development...

28 march 2022

Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA

The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...

21 march 2022

Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums

Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...

14 march 2022

Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis

Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...

07 march 2022

The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing

Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...

28 february 2022

PGMs overtakes iron ore as the key driver for Anglo core earnings

28 march 2022
Analytics

Anglo American recently released its financial report for the year 2021, which showed that its underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by $10.8 billion to $20.6 billion in 2021 compared to $9.8 billion in 2020.

The group mining EBITDA margin of 56% was significantly higher than 43% recorded the prior year, due to the increase in the price for the group’s basket of products and improved production at PGMs, De Beers and Kumba (Iron Ore).

Underlying EBITDA by segment

analyt_28032022_pgm_eng.png

Leading

PGMs were the leading contributor to the group’s underlying EBITDA in 2021 as it increased to about $7,1 billion compared to $2,5 billion in 2020, as a result of a 36% rise in the PGM basket price, driven mainly by the higher average rhodium price, as well as an 82% increase in sales volumes.

Anglo’s PGMs business is held through a 79.2% interest in Anglo American Platinum.

It wholly owns and operates three mining operations in South Africa's Bushveld complex: Mogalakwena – the world's largest open-pit PGMs mine – Amandelbult and Mototolo.

Anglo American Platinum also own and operate Unki mine – one of the world’s largest PGM deposits outside of South Africa, on the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe.

It also had an interest in two jointly owned and independently managed mines – Modikwa and Kroondal, both located in South Africa.

Iron ore was second as its underlying EBITDA in 2021 rose to $6,8 billion compared to $4,5 billion in 2020.

The group's iron ore is mined by Kumba, which operates two open-pit mines – Sishen and Kolomela – both located in the Northern Cape of South Africa.

Anglo's integrated iron ore operation in Brazil, Minas-Rio, consists of an open-pit mine and beneficiation plant.

Underlying EBITDA for copper more than doubled to $4 billion in 2021 from about $1,9 billion, a year earlier, underpinned by record copper prices.

The average London Metal Exchange (LME) copper price increased by 51%, due to a strong recovery in economic activity following the initial waves of the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020.

While demand rebounded sharply in 2020 in China, momentum in 2021 was led by the US and Europe, as China faced headwinds in its real estate sector.

Anglo’s copper business is located in Chile where it has interests in two major copper operations: a 50.1% interest in Los Bronces mine and a 44% share in the independently managed Collahuasi mine.

It also manages and operates the El Soldado mine.

In Peru, it has a 60% interest in the Quellaveco project.

De Beers’ underlying EBITDA increased to $1,1 billion in 2021 compared to $417 million in 2020, reflecting the improvement in sales driven by the recovery in demand.

Anglo American owns 85% of De Beers and the balance of 15% is owned by the government of Botswana.

De Beers recovers diamonds from Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa.

Reconciliation

Anglo noted that the reconciliation of underlying EBITDA from $9.8 billion in 2020 to $20.6 billion in 2021 shows the controllable factors (for example cost and volume), as well as those outside of management control (such as price, foreign exchange, inflation and the impact of the pandemic), that drive the group’s performance.

Anglo American’s profit attributable to equity shareholders increased significantly to $8.6 billion from $2.1 billion in 2020.

Underlying earnings were stronger at $8.9 billion in 2021 from the previous year’s $3.1 billion, while operating profit was $17.6 billion compared to $5.6 billion in 2020.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version