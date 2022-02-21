U.S. Sanctions Target Alrosa And Its CEO

(jckonline.com) - On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury announced a long list of sanctions against Russia, with some taking aim at state-owned diamond miner Alrosa and its CEO, Sergey S. Ivanov. The new rules do not proscribe U.S. companies from doing business with Alrosa. Instead, President Biden’s executive order forbids them from engaging in transactions with the publicly traded miner involving “new debt of longer than 14 days maturity or new equity.” While these moves are an attempt to limit Alrosa’s ability to raise U.S. capital, they could affect other transactions, says a member alert from the Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC).
Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
Today
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022