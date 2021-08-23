“Bling” lovers: Hip-hop culture to be a new driver in the promotion of diamonds

Whom do you imagine when thinking of expensive diamond jewelry? A bride wearing an engagement ring? A wealthy lady at a social event, a vastly fashionable passtime? A movie star on the red carpet in Cannes? If you think in these categories only, you are doomed to miss out on something interesting. Hip-hop superstars wear jewelry worth thousands and millions of dollars, and thousands and millions of their fans would like to look like them. It remains only to pay attention to this vacant niche and be among the first to occupy it.

“Ice on the neck”

27-year-old American Symere Woods is the happy owner of a 10-carat pink diamond worth $24 million. The whole world knows Symere as the popular rapper Lil Uzi Vert, and people know about his diamond, too, because it has been implanted in the rapper’s forehead for a long time. Answering the numerous questions “Why?”, the rapper says without hesitation, “That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face. Yes, my Bugatti can’t even pay for it ... all my cars together, plus home. ... $24 million on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gon’ be there… I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries.” And although the stone, apparently, did not establish (as experienced piercers say, it is almost impossible to implant something of this size), it was the best promotion of pink diamonds: only the lazy one did not write about this story, it was discussed by everyone from young to old.

Lil Uzi Vert is far from the only hip-hop star who loves diamonds. The culture born in the slums in the 1980s left those slums long ago and moved to branded stores and luxury car showrooms, but kept its main idea: do it yourself, and when you do, tell the whole world about it. A passion for expensive jewelry is behind the fact that in 2004, the slang word “bling” invented specifically to denote jewelry, was officially included in the Oxford English Dictionary. Soon, the word “ice” will, probably, be added to it, which has long been used to denote a diamond, apparently, due to its transparency and brilliance.

Rapper Offset is the owner of a diamond jewelry collection (although it would be better to say “jewelry made of diamonds) designed and made to order and worth several million dollars. ““I like to ice my jewelry all the way out - I don’t want to show any metal,” he said. “It’s a great feeling to have my jewelry on. It’s a confidence thing, and it shows my work. When I started, I just had this one little diamond chain - now I have all this. Moving on up!” His collection includes a lot of interesting jewelry pieces, from custom-made diamond-studded glasses worth $18,000 to a chain with a “house” pendant worth $250,000.

Takeoff, Lil Jon and Soulja Boy have $ 500,000 pendant chains in their collections. Rapper Rick Ross boasts of a $1.5 mn diamond pendant with his portrait. Busta Rhymes has a $2 mn pink diamond ring. Drake’s favorite thing is an owl made from a kilogram of gold and 100 carats of diamonds. Kodak Black is one of the first to wear diamond-decorated masks. Post Malone has a “million dollar smile” with several sparkling diamonds implanted into his teeth.

The solutions may not necessarily be so extravagant, there are much more traditional “classic” things. They are made by jewelers whose names may not be familiar to the general public, but they are well known in “a tight circle” and even regularly mentioned in the songs to express gratitude. Jacob Arabo has been in the jewelry business for about 40 years out of 55; when talking to his employer, he added one year to his real age to get his first job as a jeweler at 16. Today, Jay-Z, Drake, and Pharrell are among his customers. A couple of years ago, he made a custom-designed watch for Drake with a fully functional casino roulette wheel worth $620,000. “(I am) inspired by the impossible,” says Arabo. His colleague Joe Avianne loves delicate things with small parts and speaks of them like a true artist. It’s amazing what he says about a diamond watch for Coi Leray looking like a butterfly. At first, they just discussed the diamond inlay of the classic Rolex. “’How is a plain watch going to get you any attention? You’re supposed to be shining,’” Avianne remembers convincing her. “She has a great heart... I knew when I first met her, because of her charisma and her positivity. She’s going to be a successful person... That’s why I decided to put those colorful baguettes in the face. She’s just such a cheerful, colorful person. Everything that I do, I try to bring the person’s personality into that piece of art.”

This summer, the Ice Cold documentary series was released highlighting the impact of jewelry on the hip-hop culture, and vice versa. These are very interesting stories and examples for those who do not understand how to make diamonds more popular. Expensive jewelry for these guys and girls (yes, girls too) is not just a way to show off. This is the result of their work. This is a sign to the whole world that an African American, or simply a person from a poor family, can also be successful. This is a way to express a sense of fellowship - many of the showfolk united by the same idea, or just friends, wear similar jewelry pieces or give them to each other. “It all stems from the concept of the American Dream-the idea that through hard work and determination, anything is achievable...” Karam Gill said. “I think that the same way people spend six figures on a country club membership yearly, or might have a wine collection that’s in the millions, what is the difference between that and buying a chain? It’s just a different rendition of what your American Dream is.”

Icons for millions of people

If you think rap is a subculture for marginalized youth, I have bad news for you. Today, rap is the new rock, and not only in the USA. Billboard or Spotify show that the hip-hop stars occupy half of the places among the 20 most popular tracks, feeling quite comfortably side by side with pop musicians and rock bands.

The number of these music lovers is enormous. According to the statistics on Spotify (the main music streaming service), almost 74 mn people listened to The Weeknd over the past month, 20 mn people listened to Migos, 26 mn people - Kendrick Lamar, 55 mn - Lil Nas X, 59 mn people - Kid LAROI, 38.5 mn - Cardi B, 51 mn - Drake, 37 mn enjoyed Kanye West. If we assume that the fans not only listen to them, but also follow the stars and their tastes, these numbers are quite comparable to the number of subscribers among popular actors and actresses, and pop singers.

The brands that appreciate the impact of hip-hop stars on the young people will gain huge audiences. Some have already appreciated it. Last week, Beyonce became the first African-American woman to appear in a Tiffany ad campaign, wearing a huge 128-carat sparkling Tiffany Diamond. Beyonce participates in this campaign with her husband, the famous rapper Jay-Z. The company explains that they are a good example of a modern love story. The Tiffany jewelry has always celebrated love, strength, and self-expression, and this couple represents their values ​​in the best possible way.

If you think that a rapper is not an exemplary family man, you are wrong again. An image is an image, but in fact, the commitment of most of them could be a good example to follow. Gucci Mane has been with his favored one since 2010, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre - for over 20 years, Ice Cube - for 25. And each of them, of course, respects the traditions. Offset gave his wife Cardi B a $3 mn 100-carat diamond ring as a 27th birthday present. Kanye West gave his wife Kim Kardashian a second diamond engagement ring a few years after their wedding because he felt that one engagement ring was not enough.

Good “bad” boys

Of course, when thinking of collaborating with hip-hop stars, many may feel distrust and skepticism. Rappers are controversial figures due to their attitude to prohibited substances, the law, or, at least, the etiquette. But let’s be honest. First, for many of them, the “bad” guy image is just part of their stage image. You can write songs about crime wars, but in your real life, you have no time for “wars” if you are all the time on the set and on tour. Instead of “street trading”, the today’s rappers prefer their own business, investments, or even cryptocurrencies.

Second, it is unlikely that their songs would have such a content and would be so popular if there was no demand for them. Music is also business: what the buyers want is sold, and besides, they have a lot of alternative offers today. Of course, every brand would like to have the prestigious university or college graduates among its young customers, or successful office workers without bad habits and problems with the law. But reality is different. Even if a young man’s record is spotless, this does not keep him from being interested in what rappers read about in their tracks. And this, by the way, is not bad: it is better to listen to the tracks, than resort to precarious activities.

If you overcome the long-unnecessary snobbery, it will become clear that the hip-hop stars are just a real godsend to companies for promoting diamonds, moreover, high-end natural stones. It is difficult to expect their words of love for synthetics. A culture built on the concepts of the real and the authentic, whether it be a thing, character, or deed, hates fakes. Even those who wear cheap simulants of high-end brands never talk about it out loud - nobody would just understand them. Moreover, rappers are unlikely to say “don’t buy diamonds, you’d better travel.” Just think about what your brand has in common with them, and offer something a little bit more interesting than a banal photo of your jewelry piece. And then, there is a chance that it is your jewelry that will become the very “ice” on someone’s neck.

Elena Levina for Rough&Polished