“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC

Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...

ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general

Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...

10 may 2021

Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same

Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...

03 may 2021

Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals

The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...

26 april 2021

Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”

Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...

19 april 2021

Pandora Brilliance: Ethics or Profit?

In early May, Pandora, one of the world's top jewelry makers, while introducing Pandora Brilliance, its new lab-grown diamond jewelry collection, announced that it would no longer use natural diamonds. The move and the company's statement in which lab-grown diamonds were positioned as an ethical choice versus natural diamonds, generated a wide response in the professional community, as well as in the mass media. Calling Pandora’s narrative false and misleading, several natural diamond industry organizations asked the jeweler to correct its statement. Meanwhile, the media carried a whole gamut of comments on the subject. For its part, Rough&Polished invites readers to get acquainted with the opinions expressed by experts Sergey Goryainov and Richard Chetwode.

Pandora’s Box

“Why did Pandora take such a radical step?” says Sergey Goryinov. “Let’s set aside the arguments about the environmental friendliness and ethics of the synthetic diamonds - this is actually not a reason but a tool to create an information “umbrella” that allows knocking out a “natural diamond” competitor from the market. And the real reason was quite frankly explained by Alexander Lacik, CEO of Pandora, in his interview with Bloomberg, “Pandora also emphasized price as a consideration behind its decision. Lab-made stones cost about a third of mined ones and the switch will make diamond jewelry accessible to more consumers”.

Pandora’s Box of Worms?

“Pandora has announced a move from natural to lab-grown diamonds in their jewellery,” says Richard Chetwode. “Possibly the biggest winners will be the shareholders in their US and European lab-grown suppliers. But, even though they happily used to sell natural diamonds, they now insinuate that there is something wrong with them. The biggest losers? Tens of thousands of people in the developed world who rely on the natural diamond industry. Really?! Someone needs to alert the Generation Z consumer!”

