Exclusive

Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky

Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...

Today

Every crisis creates new opportunities

Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...

01 february 2021

“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech

When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...

25 january 2021

Diamonds across time

Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...

18 january 2021

Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025

Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...

11 january 2021

Vast Resources waiting for Godot in Chiadzwa?

Today
Analytics

AIM-listed Vast Resources said it September 2019 that it had concluded a joint venture with Chiadzwa Mining Resources, a company designated to represent Chiadzwa Community interests in the Chiadzwa Community Diamond Concession.

The joint venture resulted in the establishment of Katanga Mining, which will in turn partner with the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) to mine diamonds in Marange.

Vast also revised an agreement with Botswana Diamonds, which will see the latter acquire a 2.5% interest in the cash flows generated from Vast's share in the Chiadzwa concession in exchange for providing "know-how for all aspects of exploration, mining, processing and marketing".

In March 2020, Vast Resources said it was expecting to conclude the joint venture agreement with ZCDC for the Chiadzwa community diamond project, before the end of that month.

The company said at the time that it had received official communication from the mines ministry that all internal processes leading to the conclusion of the joint venture were expected to be finalised end of March 2020.

Nothing happened at the end of March 2020 and the situation was further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Zimbabwe government declared a 21-day lockdown in response to the pandemic, which commenced on 30 March 2020.

It later said that the Chiadzwa deal had been put on halt as a result of the lockdown to curb the spreading of the coronavirus.

"As a result of this the finalisation process was not completed in March, but finalisation remains expected to complete shortly," Vast said at the time.

When nothing happened "shortly" as Vast told its shareholders, it later said that it remains confident that despite the COVID-19 lockdown and other delays that had arisen due to matters unrelated to the relationship between the company and Harare, the project will be continued to the benefit of all stakeholders.

At this point, it resisted the temptation of stating timelines as to when the deal would be sealed.

The year 2020 came to an end with no deal in sight.

ZCDC rather snatched Vast's man responsible for diamonds, Mark Mabhudhu, to become its chief executive.

"Whilst we are of course sad to see Mark (Mabhudhu) leave Vast Resources PLC, we are extremely excited that we will be able to continue to work with him in his new role within the diamond mining sector in Zimbabwe," said Vast chief executive Andrew Prelea in September 2020.

"We are confident that with Mark in his new role, the diamond mining sector in Zimbabwe will be set for a new high."

Vast said Mabhundu's new position will not pose any impediment to the finalisation of a joint venture agreement with the ZCDC.

It would, however, be naïve for the AIM-listed company to think that its former diamond division head now heading ZCDC then the joint venture would be concluded in no time.

The government bureaucracy in Zimbabwe slows the conclusion of such deals and COVID-19 was a perfect scapegoat for last year's delay.

We have seen several government programmes in Zimbabwe going ahead despite the further spreading of the virus.

So the pandemic can no longer be attributed as the cause of the delay.

Even the ZCDC and ALROSA joint venture took some time before it was concluded, so the Vast deal is not an exception in Zimbabwe.

That said, it should be stated that Vast has so far shown patience exhibited by fictional characters, Vladimir (Didi) and Estragon (Gogo) in Samuel Beckett's famous play, Waiting for Godot.

Unlike the two characters who continued waiting for Godot who never arrived, one hopes that Vast will be rewarded for its patience.

The project is unique as it for the first time directly benefit the community as shareholders in a diamond company.

The Marange community previously complained that the diamond companies that were initially awarded licences after the 2006 rash excluded them from sharing the proverbial cake.

Thousands were driven away from their ancestral land, while a few benefitted from houses built by some of the diamond companies.

I do not doubt that the deal will come to fruition, but it will not be concluded "shortly" as the AIM-listed company expected.

Government bureaucracy is real and with that in mind, all the best waiting for Godot, Vast!

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version