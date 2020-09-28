Exclusive

Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered

Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...

Worth of gold and diamonds

Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...

Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council

A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...

Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time

Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...

Namibia’s diamond production and exports in 2006-2020: from one crisis to another

Diamond production and exports in Namibia

Namibia is among the largest global diamond production countries and exporters (Table 1).

Table 1

Diamond production and exports in Namibia, 2006-2020.

analyt_05102020_1_eng.png

analyt_05102020_2_eng.png

Prospects for the development of the diamond business in Namibia

The current stage of the diamond business development in Namibia is characterized by the following factors:

1. Namibia’s offshore rough diamonds are beyond competition as they are brought to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean in the safest form, and their extraction using mining vessels is not very expensive and the value of one carat is several times higher than that of the diamonds mined from the kimberlite rocks in Africa.

2. The government of Namibia has urge the local cutting companies to ramp up their polished diamond manufacture in order to cut and polish at least 90% of the rough diamonds produced in Namibia.

3. The analysis of the Namibia’s diamond production since 2006 shows that the country overcame the 2009 global crisis without much effort due to the high quality of the rough diamonds produced and the relatively small volume of easily processed sand.

4. The central bank predicts that the Namibia's diamond production will decline by 14.9% in real figures in 2020 due to the expected drop in demand, which is exacerbated by logistical interruptions for auction sales due to the travel restrictions and border closures all over the world.

Yury Danilov, Ph. D., independent expert and analyst

