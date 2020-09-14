Exclusive

Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

Today

WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council

A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...

14 september 2020

Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time

Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...

11 september 2020

Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential

Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...

07 september 2020

Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options

Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...

31 august 2020

Botswana and the global economic crisis

Today
Analytics

Diamond mining in Botswana

At present, in terms of diamond mining, this country rightfully has a world lead in the diamond production and the value of rough diamonds. Botswana is also among the major rough diamond exporters in the world, the dynamics of its diamond production and exports in 2006-2019 is given in table. 1.

Table 1

Botswana’s diamond mining and exports, 2006-2019

analyt_21092020_1_eng.png

The analysis of the data in Table 1 shows that the leading diamond mining countries mainly export mined diamonds and this is where their participation in the diamond business ends. Botswana is an exception, it buys diamonds from the neighboring poor African countries and sells fairly large rough diamond volumes earning additional income from re-exporting rough diamonds through diamond exchanges in Gaborone and the UAE. In 2018, Botswana ranked 2nd in terms of its diamond production and the value of rough diamonds extracted lagging behind Russia in these indicators.

The Botswana’s diamond exports in 2013-2014 that are record figures in the history of diamond mining in this country show the potential of the country’s diamond mining industry. In 2019, rough diamond sales through De Beers Global Sightholder Sales (DBGSS) in Gaborone fell 25% year-on-year to $4.04 bn due to a sharp decline in the global demand for roughs.

analyt_21092020_2_eng.png

Figure 1. Botswana’s diamond industry.

Botswana accounts for over two-thirds of the De Beers’ diamond production, and rough diamonds account for over 80% of the Botswana’s export revenues and 25% of the country’s gross domestic product, as well as a third of the government revenues. Under the current sale agreement, De Beers moved its diamond tenders to Botswana from London, and the government got the right to sell 15% of Debswana’s diamonds on its own. The Botswana government and De Beers have equal shares in Debswana.

In Q4 2019, Debswana’s rough diamond output declined 7% to 5.9 mn carats as the production at the Orapa mine decreased due to the delay in its infrastructure project coupled with the predicted lower grade ore.

In 2019, the implementation of a large-scale beneficiation programme in Botswana was complicated by a decline in the demand for rough and polished diamonds. In 2020, a new global economic crisis came caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The prospects for the Botswana’s diamond business development

The current stage of the Botswana’s diamond business development is characterized by the following factors:

1. From November 2013, the De Beers’ diamond trading operations moved to Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, and the required infrastructure was made in the country.

2. The beneficiation process in Botswana faced serious difficulties during the new global economic crisis and is currently stagnating.

3. The implementation of the anticipated scale and volume of the diamond industry development in Botswana raises certain doubts due to the deep crisis of the global economy.

Yury Danilov, Ph. D., independent expert and analyst

