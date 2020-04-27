Exclusive

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

Today

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

World diamond production in 2015-2019

Today
Analytics

The Kimberley Process usually publishes actual diamond production figures at the end of July of the following year, but diamond production in 2019 can be determined with a certain precision by calculation. The five largest diamond mining companies in 2015-2018, on average per year, provided about 75% of the global carat diamond production and 85% of the value of the product sales. Based on this, and taking into account the influence of synthetic diamonds, we suggest 75% for carat diamond production by volume and 80% by value (Table 1).

Table 1

The largest global diamond mining companies, 2015-2019

analyt_06052020_eng.png

According to the estimates, 141.3 mn carats of diamonds worth $13,058.2 mn were mined in the world in 2019. Thus, the annual decline in diamond production was 4.8% by volume and 9.7% by value, with an average diamond selling price of $92.48/ct.

In 2020, the pressure from synthetic rough and polished diamonds will increase and we suggest that the decline in the natural diamond production will continue in 2020.

Increase in the synthetic diamond production and sales in 2020

The lower prices of synthetic diamonds compared to natural diamonds, as well as the market advantages associated with ethics and sustainability, became largely hardwired in the general public brains. The promotion of the product is probably also facilitated by a seemingly less obvious factor - the profit margin that it offers to retailers. When analyzing wholesale and retail prices for non-branded synthetic and natural diamonds, it is seen that the gross retail profit from synthetic diamonds of popular sizes is 1.8 times higher than that from natural ones. Therefore, their production in 2020 is likely to increase.

To estimate the synthetic diamond production this year, you can see the lab-grown diamond imports and exports in India in January 2020. According to the preliminary data published by the Gem & Jewelery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), their exports for the month amounted to $44.10 mn compared to $20.87 mn in 2019, and the lab-grown diamond imports declined to $12.48 mn from $20.38 mn a year ago.

The lab-grown diamond imports totaled $42.43 mn in January 2020 compared with $14.44 mn in January 2019. The lab-grown diamond exports amounted to $7.12 mn in April 2019 - January 2020 compared with $11.27 mn in the same period a year ago. The lab-grown diamond exports amounted to $356.16 mn from April 19, 2019 to January 2020 compared with $172.09 mn for the same period last year. Thus, the synthetic diamond production should double, i.e., increase up to 10% of the global diamond mining output. In figures, this is 14 mn carats worth about $10 bn.

Yury Danilov, Ph. D., independent expert and analyst

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished