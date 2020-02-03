Exclusive

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

Today

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Mountain Province Diamonds company in 2016-2022 and its prospects for the development until 2030

Today
Analytics

Canada is in the pool of the top diamond-mining countries in the world ranking third in terms of the value of the diamonds mined. In 2018, according to the Kimberley Process, 23.2 mn carats of diamonds worth nearly $2.1 bn were mined in the country. The average price of one carat of Canadian diamonds was $90.44.

Diamond mining in Canada is carried out by De Beers Consolidated Mines and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. is the main (49%) De Beers Canada’s partner in diamond mining at the Gahcho Kué deposit in Canada’s Northwest Territories (Figure 1).

analyt_10022020_1.png                           Image credit: Mountain Province Diamonds

Fig. 1. The Gahcho Kué diamond mining project location

Estimated diamond reserves in the field are approximately 80 mn carats. It is expected that Gahcho Kué will produce on average 4.5 mn carats per year (100%) within 12 years. During the first five years (2017-2021), the production was expected to average 5.4 mn carats per year. Thus, Gahcho Kué today is the world's largest new diamond mine that began full-scale diamond production.

Thanks to a joint venture with De Beers, the company has good opportunities to use the practical experience of a world leader in diamond production. By agreement, both companies share operating costs for the mine, and then each of them independently sells its share of the diamonds mined at the project (Fig. 2). 

analyt_10022020_2.png               Image credit: Mountain Province Diamonds

Fig. 2. Diamond mining at the Gahcho Kué mine.

In January 2017, the company announced that it had completed the first sale of diamonds mined at the Gahcho Kué project. About 49,420 carats of diamonds were sold for $6.27 mn, with an average selling price of about $127 per carat. In late November, Mountain Province Diamonds announced the results of the recent ninth diamond trading session. The company sold 280,000 carats of diamonds for $19 mn. The tender was attended by over 150 companies. Pricing during the ninth trading session was stable for the company, prices for the entire assortment were on average by about 2% higher than at the eighth tender.

Table 1 shows the technical, economic and financial figures of Mountain Province Diamonds on diamond production since reaching its design capacity in 2017 and the forecast indicators for 2020-2030.

Table 1

Diamond mining at the Gahcho Kué deposit, 2016-2022 * 

analyt_10022020_4.pngAccording to press releases, quarterly and annual reports of Mountain Province Diamonds, 2016-2020.
* The total data for the Gahcho Kué mine (Mountain Province Diamonds - 49%) is given.
** 2020-2030, forecast made by the authors.

Brief conclusions

1. Thus, among the world's second-tier diamond mining companies, Mountain Province Diamonds is a company that has gone from a junior (exploration) company to a large second-tier diamond miner comparable to PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba, now the Nyurba GOK of PJSC ALROSA.

2. The existing diamond reserves at the Gahcho Kué deposit will allow Mountain Province Diamonds to work until 2030 while maintaining the volume of ore processing and diamond mining, and at the same time, be at the level of the large second-tier companies.

3. The practical experience of organizing diamond mining at the Gahcho Kué deposit should be useful for the specialists at the ALROSA diamond mining enterprises working in similar geological conditions and extreme climates.

Yu. G. Danilov, Ph.D. in Economics, independent expert analyst

S. P. Leontyev - Senior Lecturer, the Institute of Informatics and Mathematics at the Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished