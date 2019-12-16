Greta Thunberg and natural diamonds

Today

In May 2015, the world's leading producers of rough diamonds established the Diamond Producers Association (DPA), an organization designed to recreate the generic marketing of diamonds, virtually stopped when De Beers ceased to be a monopolistic regulator of the diamond market. During the four and a half years of its activity, DPA increased its budget from the modest $ 6 million to more than an order of magnitude amount. The time passed and the money spent cannot be called small. So, what is the situation with generic marketing today and what can the industry expect from DPA in the near future?

If you look at the very dull DPA website created at an amateur level and based on the free WordPress software, you can get an idea of ​​advertising campaigns promoting the DPA slogan, “Real Is Rare, Real Is a Diamond.” There is no doubt that this wretched motto does not work - just look at the dynamics of the rough and polished diamond markets over the past couple of years. Allegedly born to be focused on millennials, this slogan links diamonds in the eyes of the “thumb generation” not so much with “rarity” and “realness” as with some “old curiosity” - a grandfather’s junk that can interest only decrepit antique dealers. New gadgets look much more enticing to these young people!

Well, it happens - marketing mistakes are an inevitable thing, and if the generous founding fathers of DPA will add some tens of millions of dollars the association will come up with a new slogan, or maybe even a website from some decent studio. However, it is highly likely that the website will be left in need of money, as DPA revealed a craving for deep fundamental research, which, of course, will require considerable funds.

In August 2019, the world was given a chance to see no more and no less than the “First-Ever Comprehensive Report on the Reality of Modern Diamond Mining.” Under such an impressive headline, the DPA press release announced a “research report” ordered to Trucost ESG Analysis, part of S&P Global. It took two years to prepare this epochal work, which has as many as 37 pages! Although the "research" basically consists of platitudes gleaned from the Internet, it is still worth to devote some time to it.

What we see is nothing else than an attempt to give a PR a battle to the newly emerged aggressor - producers of synthetic diamonds. Immediately after the publication of this report, the American, European and Russian media published a whole bunch of articles stating that synthetic diamonds are much worse than natural ones in terms of ecology, and special emphasis was placed on carbon dioxide emissions: “Independent analysis from Trucost (part of S&P Global) found that synthetic diamond producers emit three times more CO2 than natural diamond mining”. Well, it would seem that it is high time to say this! How much can you endure the vile hints of synthetics manufacturers regarding the environmental damage caused by diamond mining and child labor used on African diamond fields? Carbon dioxide is no joke! So, do we really knock out the main, "environmental" trump card from the hands of a dangerous competitor? Hoping that the defeated rival will quietly crawl to the side of the road?

In fact, this attack can have terrible consequences. For the attacker. For DPA and diamond mining companies. It's not even that the Trucost “research” is even more wretched than the "Real Is Rare, Real Is a Diamond" slogan. The truth is that unleashing this “warfare,” DPA has publicly acknowledged it has a full-fledged competitor represented by synthetics producers and therefore any “division of markets” is now out of the question (because, for example, in reality no one is interested to know how much CO2 is emitted by the manufacturers of Swarovski crystals). And secondly, DPA decided to give this battle in the territory where the enemy has some unbeatable trump cards. And this is a strategic mistake.

It is not wise to throw stones at others if you live in a glass house! Carbon dioxide and high energy consumption in the production of synthetic diamonds are, of course, not good things. But what diamond mining did with the territories containing diamond placers and kimberlite pipes cannot be even nearly compared with such damage. Trucost ESG Analysis says that diamonds have been mined in Russia since 1957 and the diamond industry has brought infrastructure, jobs and investments to its northern regions. It is quite right, and this is a positive point. But where will we attribute the 16 nuclear explosions conducted in the Arkhangelsk Province and Yakutia in 1971-1988? The data from these operations were used by the diamond industry (seismic exploration), while two emergency explosions, Crystal and Craton-3, are directly related to Yakutalmaz. And the emissions there were far from being carbon dioxide. And where will we attribute the seismic exploration program implemented by the Irelyakh Geophysical Expedition of Yakutalmaz? Have you seen what 6 tons of TNT do with a virgin taiga lake? I have seen. We blew up hundreds of these lakes in the 1980s, because it was cheaper than drilling wells in permafrost. Anything left untold about carbon dioxide? Or I can easily go on with it...

The value of a polished diamond is created by its information shell. It is this shell that is the actual commodity traded in the market. Without it, a diamond is just a piece of crystalline carbon and it doesn’t matter if it is mined from a kimberlite pipe or grown in a laboratory. The four and a half years of DPA existence have convincingly shown that this organization does not know how to create and manage such an information shell. As generic marketing was non-existent before DPA came to life, so it is now. During a comparable period, De Beers, at one time, created the Japanese diamond market from scratch, turning it into the second most important in the world. Meanwhile, DPA is making one mistake after another. And I would not entertain any hopes that gentlemen from the competing industry will leave this unattended.

However, the topic of greenhouse gases and carbon footprints is today in the mainstream. And if the aging DiCaprio became the face of synthetic diamonds, then the magnificent Greta Thunberg could have become the face of DPA. It seems that the depth of understanding by this wonderful teenager of everything connected with carbon dioxide is quite consistent with the level of DPA and will undoubtedly accelerate the development of this organization in its chosen direction.

Sergey Goryainov, Rough&Polished