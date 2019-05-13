Exclusive

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

The global diamond mining industry in 2018

The dynamics of the diamond production in 2014-2018.

In July this year, the Kimberley Process will release the statistics on the rough diamonds mined and sold by the countries in 2018. Last year, the same 23 countries were in the commercial diamond mining as in the previous years. Without this data at hand, we can estimate rather accurately the actual diamond production as well as the financial results of the global rough diamond trade based on the sum of the major diamond miners’ performance data in 2018.

The dynamics of changes of this performance data is given below (Table 1).

Table 1

The world’s major diamond mining companies in 2014-2018

analyt_06052019_eng.png

Brief summary

Simple calculations based on the averaged share of top five diamond mining companies that equals approximately three-quarters of the actual global diamond production in carats and four-fifths of the rough diamond sales value in dollars show the predicted results. So, in 2018, the global diamond production will be 147 mn carats and the rough diamond sales value will make US$15.7 bn. As compared with 2017, in 2018 there was some decline in the rough diamond output: by 2.5% by volume and by 1% by value. This suggests that the world diamond mining industry has reached its peak level.

Given that the global rough diamond market today is sustainable and demand for rough diamonds is high, it’s hardly possible that any dramatic change in the situation will occur in the diamond mining countries and world diamond trading centres in 2019, so Russia and the ALROSA company will still maintain their lead in diamond production.

Yury Danilov, Ph. D., Lead Research Fellow at the Subsoil Use Innovative Economics Laboratory of the North-Eastern Federal University

