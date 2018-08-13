Rio Tinto celebrates opening of new diamond pipe at Diavik Rio Tinto celebrated on Aug 20, the opening of a fourth diamond pipe, known as A21, at the remote subarctic Diavik Diamond Mine in Canada.

XI IJA Conference to gather the leaders of jewellery sector in Moscow XI International Jewellery Academy Conference (IJA), the biggest business event for the heads of jewellery companies, will be held on September 24 in Moscow at the "Kosmos" Concert Hall.

Lucara subsidiary collaborates with diamond technology developer Lucara Diamond said its subsidiary Clara Diamond Solutions has inked a collaboration agreement with Sarine Technologies, a diamond industry technology developer.

BlueRock secures loan to settle £230k claim made by ex-CEO BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, has entered into a loan with chairperson Paul Beck and chief executive Adam Waugh.

GJEPC to accept any role and shoulder any responsibility that the government gives it - Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC Addressing the Press on the concluding day of IIJS 2018, Chairman Pramod Agrawal and Vice Chairman Colin Shah revealed that The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has begun multiple initiatives and is interacting with various industry stakeholders to build a global consensus on the industry response and decide on an action plan related to the FTC guidelines concerning marketing of diamonds in the USA.

Vladivostok to host WFDB Asian Summit-Executive Committee Meeting The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has announced that its Asian Summit/Executive Committee meeting, which will take place in Vladivostok, Russia, is set to be well attended, and will feature a wide range of representatives. The Moscow Diamond Bourse (MDB) will host the meetings on August 26-27.

Thailand's Ministry of Commerce to support 62nd Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) of Thailand's Ministry of Commerce will be supporting the 62nd edition of the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) under the theme of Heritage & Craftsmanship.