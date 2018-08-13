Analytics
World diamond industry in 2017
In July this year, the Kimberley Process once again published statistics on diamond mining and trade by the countries of the world in 2017. Last year, the same 23 countries were engaged in industrial diamond mining as in 2016.
Yesterday
Fake for the rich, expensive for the poor
It is easy to see: today De Beers with its "eternal" conservative values fixed in the minds of young people involuntarily gets into confrontation with the ideology of Apple based on "here and now" and – is losing to it! You can repeat...
13 august 2018
Expert reports
Russian miners eye rouble payments to limit the impact of US sanctions
(businesslive.co.za) - Two of Russia’s biggest mining companies are investigating payment schemes based on the rouble, amid calls from Moscow to reduce the role of the dollar in Russian trade and so limit the impact of US sanctions. Russia favours trade with all countries...
Today
Diamond Resources Might Not Be Forever
(diamonds.net) - While it’s true that value comes from rarity, no natural resource lasts forever, and the rare is becoming even rarer. Diamond production is set to peak in 2019, after which it will begin a steady decline. De Beers estimates global output will fall by...
Yesterday
Scientists Solve Mystery Of How Rare Blue Diamonds Are Formed
(techtimes.com) - A team of scientists analyzes 46 blue diamonds to trace how deep in the earth do they come from and how exactly do they get their precious color. Blue diamonds or type IIb diamonds are particularly rare. The scientists said barely one-hundredth of 1...
17 august 2018
News
Rio Tinto celebrates opening of new diamond pipe at Diavik
Today
Rio Tinto celebrated on Aug 20, the opening of a fourth diamond pipe, known as A21, at the remote subarctic Diavik Diamond Mine in Canada.
XI IJA Conference to gather the leaders of jewellery sector in Moscow
Today
XI International Jewellery Academy Conference (IJA), the biggest business event for the heads of jewellery companies, will be held on September 24 in Moscow at the "Kosmos" Concert Hall.
Lucara subsidiary collaborates with diamond technology developer
Today
Lucara Diamond said its subsidiary Clara Diamond Solutions has inked a collaboration agreement with Sarine Technologies, a diamond industry technology developer.
BlueRock secures loan to settle £230k claim made by ex-CEO
Today
BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, has entered into a loan with chairperson Paul Beck and chief executive Adam Waugh.
GJEPC to accept any role and shoulder any responsibility that the government gives it - Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC
Yesterday
Addressing the Press on the concluding day of IIJS 2018, Chairman Pramod Agrawal and Vice Chairman Colin Shah revealed that The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has begun multiple initiatives and is interacting with various industry stakeholders to build a global consensus on the industry response and decide on an action plan related to the FTC guidelines concerning marketing of diamonds in the USA.
Vladivostok to host WFDB Asian Summit-Executive Committee Meeting
Yesterday
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has announced that its Asian Summit/Executive Committee meeting, which will take place in Vladivostok, Russia, is set to be well attended, and will feature a wide range of representatives. The Moscow Diamond Bourse (MDB) will host the meetings on August 26-27.
Thailand's Ministry of Commerce to support 62nd Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair
Yesterday
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) of Thailand's Ministry of Commerce will be supporting the 62nd edition of the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) under the theme of Heritage & Craftsmanship.
Gemfields’ Kagem mine accused of tax evasion
Yesterday
Gemfields said the Zambian Revenue Authority (ZRA) is investigating its 75 percent-owned Kagem emerald mine for alleged tax evasion.
Exclusive
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
Yesterday
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018