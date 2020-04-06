Antwerp young diamantaires donated face masks

Today

The Young Diamantaires of Antwerp (YDA) this week donated 2500 face masks to the Antwerp hospitals and care centres (GZA), the Diamond loupe reported.The donation was made through contributions raised in the Antwerp diamond community, with the support of the bourses Antwerpsche DiamantKring, Antwerp Diamond Club and manufacturers organization SBD.Alain Zlayet, of the YDA: “Our initiative was supported through all levels of our community; organisations, traders, polishers. We are grateful to all of them that we could do something meaningful for those who are putting their lives on the line every day.”In Antwerp, the number of people infected with coronavirus infection is currently about 930 people.