Angola revises benchmark price for diamonds – report

Angola’s new government had been making efforts to reform the diamond industry, which was shrouded in secrecy.The country’s diamond revenue for the 2018-2019 period grew by 6.2%, to $1.29 billion compared to $1.22 billion realised during the 2017-2018 period.Angola is projecting an output of 14 million carats in 2020.Meanwhile, Sociedade Mineira de Catoca has suspended work at its new concessions in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.The company said in a statement that they kept a few services operational, in line with instructions from the health authorities.Catoca owns the fourth largest diamond mine in the world, which accounts for more than 75% of the diamonds produced in Angola.