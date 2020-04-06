ALROSA fights for transparency in business

Today

ALROSA intends to implement OECD due diligence guidance for responsible supply chains of minerals from conflict-affected and high-risk areas in order to ensure greater transparency in its business.The company places special emphasis on ensuring compliance with the responsible business principles and disclosure of information on rough and polished diamonds produced by the company at all stages of its supply chain from exploration and mining to sorting, cutting, polishing and trading.To improve the efficiency of this work and to implement international best practices ALROSA launched an internal diamond supply chain management system. The system is based on the Regulations on Responsible Diamond Supply Chain Management, approved by the Executive Committee of PJSC ALROSA on March 20, 2020. The Regulations reflect the requirements of the updated Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) Code of Practices and ensure alignment of ALROSA Group with the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas.The company will provide its customers with complete information not only about the country, but also about the regional origin of the produced diamonds.Starting from end 2020, ALROSA plans to conduct regular due diligence of its diamond supply chain management system.



